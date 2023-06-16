Cagle graduates from U.S. Naval Academy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Lance Cagle of Concord, NC successfully completed four years of challenging academic, physical and professional military training, graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science degree in Cyber Operations with a minor in Chinese and a commission as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Cagle is a graduate of Central Cabarrus High School.

At the academy he was the operations officer for the Cyber Security Team and competed in many capture the flag and cyber security competitions. He was Platoon Commander and Wardroom Officer for 25th Company. Lance also created the Army Navy spirit videos and was part of the Navy Beats DJ group.

Parker named to Troy chancellor’s listTROY, AL — Landon Parker of Concord has been named to the chancellor’s list at Troy University for the spring semester/Term 4 of the 2022-2023 academic year.

The chancellor’s list honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0.

Students named to Mars Hill dean’s list

MARS HILL — The following local students are among 332 Mars Hill University students named on the Honor Roll of the Academic Dean at the end of the spring 2023 semester.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 on a minimum of 12 semester hours, and carry no grade below a C.

Students are:

China Grove — Noah Miles Steedley.

Concord — Landon Cole Hon eycutt, Brennen Robert Jones.

Mount Pleasant — Sara Grace Cook.

Wofford announces dean’s list

SPARTANBURG, SC — Dr. Timothy Schmitz, provost of Wofford College, has announced dean’s list students for the spring 2023 semester.

Students listed are:

Charlotte — Josephine Thillet.

Concord — Collier Leatherman, Michael Leatherman, Gracie Parker.

Davidson — Jacob Kwiatkowski.

Huntersville — Annie Heisel, William Mastrone.

Matthews — Henry McArthur, Darien Pisacano.

Mooresville — Remington Linker.

Wofford College, established in 1854, is a four-year, residential liberal arts college located in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Herrick named to DePauw dean’s list

GREENCASTLE, Ind. — Kendall Herrick from Concord has been named to DePauw University’s Spring 2023 dean’s list.

The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.