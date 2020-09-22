Board of Education Laura Blackwell releases statement regarding 'insensitive' comments during Monday's recess

Blackwell’s comments Monday night were met with a negative reaction from the community with some calling for her to be disciplined and others to go so far as asking for her — and Board Chair Rob Walter who she was speaking to at the time of her comments — to resign.

She has also received many negative comments directed at her on social media as well as to her email which she said she understands as her actions were out of line.

“The last 12 hours have been some of the most difficult of my life,” she said. “I have received messages that have both questioned my integrity and my character.

“However, not to be overshadowed by hatred and political posturing, has been an overwhelming amount of loving support from so many of you that know my heart and believe in the work that we are trying to accomplish together. Because of each of you, tomorrow morning I will dust myself off and get right back to serving this community, our students, our amazing faculty and staff members and this country with the same level of passion as I had on Day 1.”

Cabarrus County Schools released a statement addressing Blackwell’s comments during the meeting as well.

