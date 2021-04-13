'Ms. Central' Amy Hicks once again a finalist for Teacher of the Year

CONCORD — There’s a reason Amy Hicks has been a nominee for Teacher of the Year three separate times in Cabarrus County Schools — her love for teaching is impossible to miss.
“As a teacher you can’t ever get content with where you are or even how you’re communicating or how you’re teaching,” she said. “You have to keep working at it.”
Every single one of her 35 years as an educator has come at Central Cabarrus High School and for the school’s principal — a man who has also been a student at the school during Hicks’ tenure — no one exemplifies the best of the best more than Hicks as a teacher and as a person.
“She’s just an incredibly good human being,” Central Cabarrus Principal Dustin Shoe said. “I mean, quite honestly, beyond being a great teacher and beyond being a great staff member and colleague, she’s just a really, really good human being.”
‘Ms. Central’
Spending 35 years anywhere will build up a reputation. Sometimes that’s a good thing, other times it’s a bad thing. For Amy Hicks, who teaches biblical history at the school, it has been a great thing.
“She’s just one of those people when you say her name around someone who knows her, they light up because they all have special memories,” Shoe said. “She does such an amazing job of making kids feel special, of making adults feel special.”
Shoe said many at the school refer to Hicks affectionately as “Ms. Central” because she “is” Central Cabarrus High School. He never got the opportunity to take her class when he was at the school, but he did help out with a friend’s video project which was part of her class, so he got to experience what makes her so special in a way.
“She remembers that video,” he said. “So she’s just that kind of person who has an incredible way of making people feel really special, and she does that for kids who sometimes need it in the worst way. When they go to her class they feel like they’re unique and special and loved and cared for. She’s just awesome that way.”
Hicks thrives on relationships. She is very passionate about building people up which is easy to catch on to in just a few minutes talking with her. Making sure someone feels they are being built up is something she wants to give any and everyone she comes across, because she wants what she does on this earth to have an impact.
“I’m a person that really appreciates deep and meaningful things in what I do, my work, I want it to be meaningful and there are opportunities for that on a daily basis,” she said.
That is why she is trying to work to improve every single day. There is always room to grow and there is always a way to help someone who is working around you.
A pleasant surprise
Hicks is the type of teacher to gush about everyone around her, whether that be her students or even her fellow teachers. So when Shoe said he wanted to put her name in the hat for teacher of the year, she reacted like expected — she was a bit hesitant to accept the nomination.
“I work at a place that is full of phenomenal teachers, and one of the things that I love about Central is that there’s this spirit of sharing and helping and supporting each other,” she said. “So I try to share what I know with other teachers, but they also share with me which makes me a better teacher.”
But after a little bit of convincing, she allowed Shoe to add her name among the nominations. Low and behold she was named Teacher of the Year at Central Cabarrus and moved on to be a finalist for Cabarrus County Schools for the third time in her 35-year career.
To see her as a finalist was not surprising to Shoe.
“Quite honestly she’s one of those people that when people see her name on the ballot, I think every single year they probably think she could be teacher of the year,” he said. “It’s kind of like LeBron James. He could win MVP every year, he doesn’t because people are like, it’s somebody else’s turn. But in reality Ms. Hicks could be teacher of the year every single year and in some ways it’s kind of surprising that she’s not a lot of times. She’s that fantastic.”
This is the second consecutive year Central Cabarrus has had a finalist for Teacher of the Year after D’Aulan McCord was one of five finalists last year. Shoe knows how privileged he is as a principal to have such a great group of teachers at his school.
“When you think about having two teachers like Ms. McCord and Ms. Hicks who are both really good examples of the fact that it’s not just about teaching, it’s not just about standards and learning and all those things. It’s also about being a great human being in how you treat and care for kids and how you help parents and how you support a community,” he said. “They’re just really great people to be privileged to work with.”
A close parallel
McCord and Hicks are very similar in that they value their relationships with students, parents and co-workers as highly as anything else in their profession. Being able to connect with people and help them succeed is at the utmost of importance for both of these women, so to hear what Hicks would do if she were to win Teacher of the Year is far from surprising.
“If I’m going to advocate for anything, I’m going to advocate for the people that sit in front of us every day,” she said. “How can we help them? And I think one of the things we’ll be looking at — and I know Cabarrus County has been really good about focusing on kids, what’s best for those kids — but there’s going to be a lot of social/relational issues that are going to be coming up (after a year under COVID-19). There’s a lot of wounds that kids are going to come with. There’s a lot of gaps that are going to happen with this past year, and if I’m going to come down on a side of something it’s going to be related to those issues.”
Also like McCord, Hicks has always been about learning and growing and helping other teachers where she can. She would continue that as well, especially after the challenge that has been the 2020-21 school year.
“Teachers are weary,” she said. “It’s a different kind of tired because I have less kids in my class, not really having to deal with discipline issues from a lot of kids in a room … but the energy that you have to bring to try to connect and try to make things happen and try to motivate and help kids (is tiring). (Students) are in a situation where they may not be receiving support day to day like seeing that face, feeling that pat on the back, having that little push, or having me stand beside you to help you, or trying to get you to a situation where you can best learn. That requires so much energy. I feel like it’s like the first two weeks of school where you’re really trying to hit it hard and get everybody that positive framework and then you just kind of get it where you maintain it, but you never get out of that first week. It’s that constant pouring out.”
She continued: “We’re both coming into it with some needs and I hope when we’re thinking about things going forward considering both of those things and how can we best support not just kids but also our teachers at this particular time.”
A unique year
It’s been well documented how challenging the 2020-21 school year has been, from protecting staff and students from a dangerous virus, to trying to educate remotely and catching students up who may have fallen behind during an inconsistent learning environment.
But this has been a very emotional year for Hicks apart from that. Aside from celebrating 35 years of teaching at Central Cabarrus, she also earned her third district-wide nomination as Teacher of the Year and celebrated five years of being cancer free. Hicks has battled breast cancer three separate times and as of Jan. 28 she has spent nearly half a decade without another recurrence of the disease.
But her year has not been perfect. Just days after celebrating five years of being cancer free, her father died unexpectedly. This has been a year of great highs but also challenging lows, but none of it has made Hicks lose sight of what’s important.
“It’s been a strange kind of emotional journey for me here recently,” she said. “It’s like all those different parts of life converging.”
She continued: “But everybody’s going through some stuff … it’s just been those kinds of years for us, but I’m grateful, really grateful. Grateful to still be able to do this and do it to where I feel like I still can make a difference.”
Resilience has been so much of what Hicks has been about as a teacher, whether that be working as an educator while in a pandemic or as a teacher dealing with a deadly disease. She takes those challenges and tries to use them to grow.
When she finished her last battle with cancer five years ago she decided she wasn’t going to use that challenge as an anchor. She was going to work to grow and get better instead. So she went back to get her master's degree following her last round of chemo. That changed her life and career forever.
“That two years of doing master's work rejuvenated my heart,” she said. “(It) was reflective, gave me the chance to think about things again, to sharpen some skills, to look at things I could improve as a teacher. It really fueled my fire. And if I hadn’t gone back to grad school, I might have gotten swept up with the challenges of this, but that pushing and still trying to grow, that decision back then has helped maneuver where I am now and I’m so grateful for that. The learning is constant in this profession and it’s a good thing.”
Third time’s the charm?
Hicks fully believes many other teachers at her school could win this award this year, but to be nominated in a year with so many challenges and one more than three decades into her career is very special.
“I haven’t become outdated,” she said. “It’s been a lot of work, but I’m just grateful to still be able to do something that I love to this degree. As a young teacher a lot of people used to think I was very idealistic. Older teachers used to go, ‘Ah Hicks, you just wait, you’ll find out,’ and I watched people at the end of their career and I really was like, ‘I don’t want to be pessimistic about this, I don’t want to be looking for the door, I really want to go out on top,’ so to speak. So that’s been passion for me and it still drives me today, I just didn’t know COVID would help me to have so much opportunity to really learn and check that promise I made to myself long ago.”
There’s a reason she was nominated again. She is “Ms. Central” and her school loves her and one of the school’s former students and current principal believes she deserves any and every honor she gets.
“It is well deserved, the hard part is there are five other really amazing people who have amazing stories that do amazing things for kids,” Principal Shoe said. “Reality is when you get to this point …you’re kind of picking nits as far as who is the better teacher? Or the better representative to be teacher of the year? The truth is there’s six just amazing people. But for her it would be really special.”