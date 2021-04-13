'Ms. Central' Amy Hicks once again a finalist for Teacher of the Year

“Teachers are weary,” she said. “It’s a different kind of tired because I have less kids in my class, not really having to deal with discipline issues from a lot of kids in a room … but the energy that you have to bring to try to connect and try to make things happen and try to motivate and help kids (is tiring). (Students) are in a situation where they may not be receiving support day to day like seeing that face, feeling that pat on the back, having that little push, or having me stand beside you to help you, or trying to get you to a situation where you can best learn. That requires so much energy. I feel like it’s like the first two weeks of school where you’re really trying to hit it hard and get everybody that positive framework and then you just kind of get it where you maintain it, but you never get out of that first week. It’s that constant pouring out.”