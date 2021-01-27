Pride of Robinson Marching Band invited to participate in Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade

CONCORD — The Pride of Robinson Marching Band of Jay M. Robinson High School has been invited to participate in the 80th annual Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii in December, the band announced in a news release.

"Your band would participate in the official public ceremony alongside the Marine Band, you would march in the Pearl Harbor Parade, and you would have the opportunity to perform a special concert at Pearl Harbor in front of the famed ship, the USS Missouri,” said an invitation from Master Gunnery Sgt. and current Vice President for Military and Veteran Affairs Earl Hurrey. “Your band is being invited because I know your program well and feel confident that you will represent North Carolina very well during these official ceremonies."

The Jay M. Robinson band program and symphonic band students were invited to participate in the Prestigious President’s Cup High School Concert Band Invitational in Washington, D.C., in April 2019. This was an invitation-only event featuring only eight bands across the country adjudicated by retired members of the Army Band, sponsored by the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own,” with Jay M. Robinson earning an honor as being selected as representatives from the Eastern United States.

Students will have the chance to spend five nights in Hawaii, from Dec. 4 to Dec. 9.