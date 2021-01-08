Rowan-Cabarrus Community College begins installation of public art benches

Inspirational quotes taken from these personal stories have been inscribed into the benches. The bench located on the Rowan-Cabarrus campus features quotes from Salisbury City Councilwoman Tamara Sheffield and longtime Cleveland resident and proud U.S. veteran Michael Stringer. The bench located at Dixonville Cemetery features quotes from Rowan County resident and Salisbury Pride board member Jamie Wilkerson and Kiddieland Kindergarten teacher and administrator Timika Peterson.

The second phase of the project will launch in early 2021 and will include setup of the audio components and installation of the third bench. The site for the remaining bench is still under consideration and interested organizations or property owners may contact Art & Design Department Chair Jenn Selby at jenn.selby@rccc.edu or 704-798-5241. For information on how you can share your personal story, please email heresmystory@rccc.edu.

“We are thrilled at the outpouring of interest and support for ‘Here’s My Story,’ and we look forward to officially opening these benches to the public,” Selby said. “We do ask the community wait to visit the benches until the official unveiling so that everyone can enjoy the complete experience.”