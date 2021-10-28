Find out how this Harrisburg family goes all out for Halloween

One Harrisburg house is well known for its haunts, ghouls, ghosts and clowns that slowly make their way into the yard through the month of October until they all come out on Halloween.

Chris Koon said he and his wife started really getting into the Halloween spirit for their kids when they moved into the Abbington neighborhood in 2017.

Koon said he and the kids are pretty much restricted to decorating the outside of the house, except for two rooms downstairs.

Their kids, who were in middle and high school ages at the time, loved to decorate the house in anything remotely scary.

As a scary movie fan, Koon was more than willing to play along.

“I'm not a die hard scary movie fan, but I like them,” Loons said.

Koon said they started to put out graveyard signs and animatronic figures that moved or made noise into the yard, but it just kept growing from there.

The prop that became his claim to fame in the neighborhood was the “IT” character Georgie Denbrough mannequin that he dressed up in a yellow raincoat, rain boots and red balloon. He placed the mannequin right by the sewer drain complete with a Pennywise arm that reached from the grate.