Firefighters bundle up Boys & Girls Club kids

CONCORD — As the colder weather approached, Local 3393 Cabarrus Professional Firefighter Association helped bundle up kids at the Cabarrus Boys & Girls Club.

Harrisburg firefighter and president of the association Anthony Evans said his afternoon helping kids find a coat that fits just right is a bright spot in his year.

"I think the coolest part for me personally is that, year over year, we will have a kid that comes in wearing the coat we gave them last year, which is really neat for us," Evans explained. "That means we are actually making a difference, and it's going to a good cause. It has been great this year. It has been more than a decade that we have done this, and it's gone off without a hitch. We are lucky enough to have more firefighters this year as well."

The coats were passed out Thursday, Dec. 8. With 60 kids receiving a coat this year, the Cabarrus Professional Firefighter Association has donated more than 500 coats to club children over the last decade. The Concord, Harrisburg and Kannapolis fire departments allowed an on-duty crew and a truck to participate in the event.

Joe Habina, director of operations for the club, said the kids weren't informed ahead of time about the coats.

"It was a little bit of a surprise for them," Habina said. "The fire trucks were outside as our buses were unloading, so they were already intrigued about why the firefighters were here."

Groups filed into the wide room set up with tables covered in size-organized coats. Kids had their choice of firefighter to be their personal shopper, and the fitting began. Once the right coat was found, their name was written on a tag and the coat was pulled right back on as they headed to the parking lot to see the trucks.

Seeing the kids in coats as they walk outside is Captain Russ Freeze's favorite moment.

"These kids — they put the coat on and they don't want to take it off," Freeze said. "It's warm out here today — in the sixties. But they won't take these coats off. Every year it's like that."

Freeze has been a participant of the event for five years. Even when the pandemic prevented the fire fighters from giving the full fitting experience, he still participated in dropping the coats. In fact, he's seen these coats be passed down among siblings, as older children grew out of them.

But while the kids are his favorite part, it's fun watching newer firefighters experience the coat frenzy.

"Seeing some of the newer firefighters participate, and for the ones where it is their first year," Freeze said, "they get to see how much their time and efforts are appreciated by the kids."

As each group found their coats, they were finally escorted to a fire truck where they were able to learn exactly what all the bells and whistles are for — and they even got to climb inside.