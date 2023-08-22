“We hope you will join us for the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame annual induction ceremony, presented by Visit Mooresville, on October 19th, 2023 at 7 p.m. The ceremony will take place at the Mooresville Performing Arts Center in Mooresville,” the Hall of Fame stated in a news release.

The performers will be: Scotty McCreery, Loudon Wainwright III, Fetchin Bones, Mark Christian and Funk House.

The full list of 2023 inductees are: Scotty McCreery, Loudon Wainwright III, Fetchin Bones, Betty Davis, Bill “Fatback” Curtis and George Beverly Shea.

This event is open to the public and all ages will enjoy the live performances and inductee acceptances. General reserved tickets are available but there are only a few VIP tickets left.

General reserved tickets include reserved seating at the ceremony.

VIP tickets include reserved seating at ceremony, pre-ceremony VIP reception, souvenir book and event badge, red carpet walk and early access to seating.

This week!

(Today – Aug. 27)

Gods of Comedy – Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25 and 26, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 27, at 2:30 p.m.

What do you do when you’re a Classics professor at one of the greatest universities in America and find a long-lost manuscript by Euripides that will make you famous throughout the world? You lose it, of course. And then you call on the Ancient Greek Gods of Comedy to get you out of the mess. Old Courthouse Theatre, 49 Spring St., NW; ticket information available at https://octconcord.com/

First Look – Friday, Aug. 25, and Saturday, Aug. 26. Join Clearwater Arts Center and Studios for new works by Charlotte Art Collective. Closing reception Aug. 25 from 6-8 p.m. and trunk sale Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 223 Crowell Drive, NW. For more information, visit https://www.clearwaterartists.com/

Mindful Movement – Friday, Aug. 25, 10:15-11:15 a.m. Fun and energetic program of movement, mindfulness, interactive stories, and music. Ages 3-5 with caregiver; free; no registration required; 27 Union St.; Concord Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/mindful-movement-con-3/2023-08-25/

Adult DIY Paint Stick Photo Frame – Friday, Aug. 25, 4-5 p.m. Create your own beautiful paint stick frame, perfect for showcasing your favorite photos or notes! All supplies provided. Adult; free; registration is required; 201 Sims Parkway; Harrisburg Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/harrisburg-adult-diy-paint-stick-photo-frame-har/

Cabarrus Arts Council Volunteer Opportunity Fair – Saturday Aug. 26, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Make new friends and learn more about the inner workings of an arts organization by becoming an arts council volunteer. This event is open to both new and returning volunteers. Essential members of the arts council team, our volunteers greet gallery visitors, usher for events in the Davis Theater and help in all our community engagement activities. Coffee and snacks will be provided; free; no registration required; 65 Union St., S., Cabarrus Arts Council. For updates, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/community/get-involved

Next week!

(Aug. 28 – Sept. 3)

Crafters Corner – Monday, Aug. 28, 4–5 p.m. Gather with other crafters to work on a craft in a comfortable atmosphere. All ages; free; no registration required; Mt. Pleasant Library; 8556 Cook St. For more information, please visit Events for August 2023 – Cabarrus County Public Library (sirsidynix.net)

Octopus Garden – Thursday, Aug. 31, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Susan Edmonson is back by popular demand and will be conducting three classes at CAG. The second in her garden series is called “Octopus Garden”. These little art quilts are very whimsical, and you’ll think you’re in the Octopus Garden just swimming around! A sewing machine is not needed for class. Ages 15+. Class cost is $50 CAG members, $60 non-CAG members. Materials cost: The pattern for the class is $15, and kits with supplies and the pattern will be available at $30 which is payable in the class. Pre-payment and pre-registration are required before class. A supply list is provided when you register. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios, 223 Crowell Drive; Studio LL102 or Greenway Gallery. For more information, visit https://www.cabarrusartguild.org/classes—workshops.html to register: Please go to Susan’s website at https://www.susanedmonsondesigns.com/ to register. Click on “Shop” and select Video Classes. Do not worry, this is an in-person class.

Mindful Movement – Friday, Sept. 1, 10:15-11:15 a.m. Fun and energetic program of movement, mindfulness, interactive stories, and music. Ages 3-5 with caregiver; free; no registration required; 27 Union St.; Concord Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/mindful-movement-con-3/2023-08-25/

Saturday Surprise! – Saturday, Sept. 2, 3-4 p.m. Come in and discover our surprise activity! Drop in! Ages 6-11; free; no registration required; 850 Mountain St., Kannapolis Library. For more information, visit Events for September 2023 – Cabarrus County Public Library (sirsidynix.net)

Upcoming

Art Walk on Union – Saturday, Sept. 9, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. This event features live music, food trucks, local brews and wines, plus participation from numerous shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. All ages welcome; free; downtown Concord; Union Street and Cabarrus Avenue; For more information, visit Art Walk on Union—Cabarrus Arts Council

Rockin’ the Burg Community Concert Series – Sept. 9, 6-9 p.m. This event is a family-friendly outdoor concert series, bringing our community to Harrisburg Park, on the second Saturday in May, June, August, September and October. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks and live music! Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. You are welcome to bring outside food as sometimes the food trucks do get busy! We will have a beer garden on site! Beer/wine must be consumed while inside the beer garden. Beer garden hours: 6-9 p.m.; Last call at 8:30 p.m.; free; Harrisburg Park; For more information, visit Rockin’ the Burg — Harrisburg, NC (harrisburgnc.org)

Larry & Joe – Saturday, Sept. 16, 8-10 p.m. Larry & Joe is the duo of Joropo maestro Larry Bellorín (Monagas, Venezuela) and Grammy-nominated bluegrass and old-time star Joe Troop (Winston-Salem, North Carolina). These two virtuosic multi-instrumentalists fuse their respective Venezuelan and Appalachian folk traditions on the harp, banjo, Cuatro, fiddle, upright bass, guitar and maracas to prove that music has no borders. Their bilingual (esp/eng) program includes storytelling, humor, and singalongs. Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2023-24 season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; Tickets: $35; Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St., S., downtown Concord. https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/larry-joe

Ongoing

Six-week Intermediate Watercolor Workshop Series – We are excited to offer this opportunity for you to work with an outstanding instructor weekly over a six-week period. This will allow you to take the learnings, use them between classes and then get additional feedback to move forward. In this workshop we will be designing paintings from the photographs you have chosen. We will not be copying them, but cropping, and rearranging elements to simplify and push our creativity. Let’s have fun, while taking some risks with color and design! Students must be 18 unless accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is necessary through emailing Linda at lindag6@icloud.com and will close Aug. 28; Thursday evenings, for six weeks (Note: no class Sept. 21) starting Aug. 31; Class cost: CAG members is $240 for the six-week series, non-CAG members is $300; For more information, visit Classes & Workshops (cabarrusartguild.org)

Force of Nature – Humans are a part of Nature. We depend upon its bounty. It nurtures our sense of place and peace. Its intricate weavings are material to our health. The artists in Force of Nature go further; their bonds go deeper. The natural world supplies their tools, media, even their partners — and always their inspiration. Join us. Glimpse the beyond-human world as these artists do. See new patterns through their eyes. Feel elements of the earth and sky, woods and water, through their hands. For these artists the force of nature is the very source of creativity. Co-curators and Exhibiting Artist, Linda Goodwin and George Pfeffer. All ages; no registration; free; 65 Union St., S., Cabarrus Arts Council. For updates, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/the-galleries

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday or Thursday one day per week for six weeks. For more information, call 704-786-8570.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The museum is open to the public Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., closed noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation — North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.

Open Art Day – Every Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Drive, NW, Concord), enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).

Caffeinate with Creatives – Every Second Saturday, 10-11 a.m. The Concord area is filled with artists of all kinds, let’s take some time to get to know each other! Join us every second Saturday starting July 8 for coffee and creative conversations. All artists are welcome; no registration; free, coffee for purchase; ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord). For more information, visit https://www.clearwaterartists.com/events-orig/2023/7/8/caffeinate-with-creatives-a-social-hour-for-local-artists