How many bridges do you cross each day? Most of us don’t give it much thought unless we happen to be in an area where one is closed. Our friends down around Old Airport Road can appreciate having a bridge open.

It’s finally open. Now the bridge on Stough Road is closed and many people heading out that way to Frank Liske Park or the many businesses out that way will feel the pain.

A big bridge project on Concord Parkway. Last week I mentioned utility lines being moved around Irish Buffalo Creek. It is part of the bridge replacement project that has started.

“Construction is underway here to replace the bridges on U.S. 29/601 over Irish Buffalo Creek,” according to Jen Thompson, a spokesperson for the N.C. Department of Transportation. “Dane Construction, Inc. out of Mooresville is the prime contractor. The contract is $11.7 million.”

The bridges, just north of the Poplar Tent Road/McGill Avenue intersection, were built in 1951. You can see how the weather has eroded away some of the concrete side rails.

“This is a very busy area and we’re restricted by overhead utilities; there are transmission lines on both sides of the bridge that are being shifted slightly,” Thompson said. ”Our work will be restricted to fall and spring for some key work during the first phase of the project: drilling shafts, driving piles, setting girders.”

There are two bridges out there right now — the plan is to convert them to one larger bridge, 115 feet wide. There will be two travel lanes in each direction and sidewalk on both sides.

There won’t be temporary bridges like the ones used for the railroad crossing bridge at the top of the hill just north of Davidson Highway/N.C. 73.

“Any necessary lane closures on U.S. 29/601 will take place at night, and no offsite detour is needed. The way the project is phased, we should be able to maintain traffic on site,” Thompson said.

The current schedule calls for traffic-related work to be completed by fall 2026, with vegetation establishment continuing into spring 2027.

I’m glad to hear there will be sidewalks. It is not uncommon to see someone walking across those narrow bridges with a bag of groceries or something to drink.

Is the Concord Bear back? Back in 2019 a black bear was seen wandering around Cabarrus County. Someone even created a Facebook profile called “Concord Bear.”

Well it looks like he’s back (or another bear).There have been reports on social media of bear sightings in the Northwest Cabarrus area.

Posts on the NextDoor social media platform indicate a bear was seen near the end of Dogwood Boulevard. Others said they have seen bear droppings (they called it “skat”).

Bears like to get into trash cans so be sure to tie up your trash bags that might have scraps and keep the lids closed.

If you get a picture of the bear, be sure to send us one. We would love to see and share.

Another attraction coming to Concord Mills. They call it “The World’s Biggest Bounce Park.” FUNBOX®, a unique entertainment and amusement experience consisting of 25,000 square feet of inflatable fun, will be bringing the ultimate adventure with a short stint at Concord Mills Mall.

Located in the outer parking lot of AMC Theatres, at 8111 Concord Mills Boulevard, FUNBOX is filled with 10 play zones including the Tumble Temple, Marshmallow Mountain, Gumball’s Gallop and an obstacle course that exceeds all expectations.

FUNBOX will make its debut on Friday, Sept. 1, and be open there for 11 weeks., FUNBOX will offer 90-minute jumps for $22 on Fridays 3-7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“I’m thrilled to bring the fun and energy of this large-scale amusement to North Carolina for the first time,” says Mike Smyre, FUNBOX franchisee and North Carolina native. “FUNBOX will continue the end of summer fun into fall with family fun for all ages.”

For its grand opening weekend, Sept. 1-4 FUNBOX will offer 90-minute jumps for just $9 with part of proceeds benefiting Catherine’s House, a transitional housing program for women and children experiencing homelessness. FUNBOX offers jumping opportunities for all ages. Ages two and under and 65 and older have free admission. To buy tickets and share in the FUNBOX experience, please visit: https://funbox.com/charlotte.

Paula Theater in Mount Pleasant. Most of us newcomers (Kim and I have been here since 1983) never realized how many theaters there were in Cabarrus County. Every time I think I’ve heard of the last one another one pops up on the radar.

The latest is the Paul Theater in Mount Pleasant. There’s a chance to learn more about it this weekend.

Dr. Allen Dobson and historian Ben Callahan will make a presentation on the restoration and history of the Paul Theater. It will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society Museum. The museum will be open following the program.

According to the Historic Paula Theater Facebook page, the theater was built around 1940 and served the community for many years. The page has update and photos on the renovations being done.

Throwing this out there for our readers: were there ever theaters in Midland or Harrisburg? I know there are a couple of building in Midland that look like they could have been a theater.

Odds and ends. Bebo’s on Concord Parkway has permanently closed, according to its Facebook page. Bebo’s started as a sandwich shop, specializing in cheese steaks and other meaty sandwiches. It had gone into the pizza business fairly recently.

The pictures they posted online of the pizzas looked delicious.

It is the second failed restaurant there. Freddy’s Steakburgers were there before. Meanwhile Mr. C’s across the street seems to be booming.

With the bridge closed on Stough Road, I have been traveling down N.C. 49 from Old Charlotte Road. Wow! Highway 49 near the railroad bridge might be dirtiest section of roadside I have seen in a while. There was even a car seat in the median. I’m not talking about what you put your child or grandchild into for safety. I am talking about a bucket seat that goes in the front of the car.

Maybe it will get cleaned up next month during the NCDOT Fall Litter Sweep.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is seeking volunteers to pick up roadside litter during the 2023 fall Litter Sweep, which is from Sept. 16-30.

The Litter Sweep is one of NCDOT’s roadside litter removal initiatives. Residents throughout the state are encouraged to participate in local efforts to help clean up North Carolina’s roads.

“North Carolina’s beauty spans from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Outer Banks and safeguarding its litter-free charm is a collective effort,” said David Harris, the state’s Roadside Environmental engineer. “By participating in the Fall Litter Sweep, you are helping to ensure a clean and green North Carolina that we can all take pride in.”

During this two-week period, NCDOT’s maintenance crews dedicate their time to clearing litter from our roadsides and collecting trash bags that are filled by volunteers.

If you have a Friday Five, story idea or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.

