Friday Five: COVID creeping up, construction reminder and updates

I have put my mask back on when I am around people in-doors. I also got back a positive COVID test Thursday afternoon and I feel like crap. Today’s Friday Five might be a little short.

No. 1

New variant and less precautions driving cases up. The Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) last Friday listed the community level at “low.” Earlier this week Cabarrus County School Board member Carolyn Carpenter said the schools have been told the positivity rate for tests is 9 percent. That’s not low.

Kim and I have both had tests this week. Two of the three came back positive (67 percent). I tested negative Wednesday morning but by 10 or 11 o’clock that evening I felt horrible.

CHA's Erin Shue said there will be video posted shortly to help explain the situation and what recommendations are being made to help stop the virus.

We’ve got a lot of things going and hope to get some other things going – like the Cabarrus County Fair in September. Let’s not risk another cancellation. I am going wear a mask indoors and get that latest booster shot. I delayed a week because I planned to donate blood Monday, May 16.

I’m also told the fair needs more volunteers. Another issue that is hanging out there is the “bird flu.” That likely means we will get photos only of poultry like we had back in 2015. I’m not sure if that decision has been made yet.

No. 2

What is going in at the old Cabarrus County Fairgrounds? That is one of the most asked questions since construction began on the property at the corner of Cabarrus Avenue and Union Cemetery Road. It is the new Cabarrus County EMS Headquarters.

Remember when the county was going to sell this “valuable piece of commercial real estate” and put it back on the tax books. I think every potential developer turned up their nose because of the rocks in the ground.

It’s worked out pretty well for the county with a central site for EMS and for the expanded county garage on the back side of the property.

No. 3

Kannapolis History Associates (KHA) rescheduled program from 2020. Ryan Dayault will present his program “Radios, cars and trucks,” which had been scheduled for April, 2020.

Ryan will be sharing a small portion of his display of radios and other antiques, most of which he has restored. He will also tell KHA about his restoration of his family’s “Mayberry Police Car”, his grandfather’s Chevy Esso Delivery truck and various other unique items that have passed down through the generations. If you like history, reminiscing, entertainment, and knowledge all wrapped together, don’t miss this meeting.

The meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, June 6, at A.L. Brown High School. This will be the group’s first meeting since 2020. Phil Goodman, 704-796-0803, can give you more information.

No. 4

Did NCDOT and others run out of paint for the roadways? It is the devil to figure out where the lines are on some roads. It’s not too bad most places if the lanes remain straight but out at Charlotte Motor Speedway (anybody remember when they called it Lowe’s Motor Speedway?).

On the northbound side of U.S. 29/Concord Parkway just past Morehead Road the stripes are gone and the lanes shift and you don’t see any lines for 35 or 40 feet. Somebody is going to get sideswiped.

NCDOT spokesperson Jen Thompson said there are no improvements scheduled on that stretch of road in the near future.

Medians and roadsides are growing up too. Thompson is checking for us to see if there are issues there. I don’t think it is as bad yet as back in summer of 2020.

No. 5

Nothing going in on the old Shoney’s property. The owners, Wilmar Realty, is just tearing down the old restaurant building and have no plans for development.

We’ll have to wait and see if something good goes in there.

Have you noticed the new signage at Carolina Mall? It looks good. There is one blank spot left for any business that goes into the old Chinese spot.

Speaking of empty space at the Mall, I ran across a story from out in the Midwest about healthcare systems buying up space in failing malls and shopping centers.

For years, people have speculated at Cabarrus Memorial Hospital/NorthEast Medical Center/Carolinas Healthcare System Cabarrus/Atrium Cabarrus might take over the mall. Each time we ask we’re told they wish the rumor would go away.

As long as Sears sits empty that rumor will be out there.

And speaking of the ever-evolving hospital name, aren’t you glad Atrium is not going to put Advocate on the local facilities when the big merger is completed.

N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell doesn’t think much of the merger and believes it will be bad for consumers. I can’t say I disagree.

Dale and I have butted heads over the years but we agree on this one. Unfortunately no one else in the state will stand up the Atrium except Folwell.

My last in-person meeting with Dale was back in March, 2020. He was coughing and hacking like he was about to eject a lung. He was in the ICU the next week. Fortunately I didn’t get COVID that time.

It looks like the Cabarrus Health Alliance is moving in or have moved into our old newspaper office at Old Creamery on Church Street.

I dodged a lot of potential COVIDs over the past two years. I guess it’s easier to catch if you have been sleeping with the infected person for nearly 40 years. Kim and I are celebrating our 40th Anniversary May 29. Happy anniversary Dr. Kim.

No. 5A

Mount Pleasant Independent Celebration is set. As always Mount Pleasant celebrates before everyone else. This year’s parade, festival, concerts and fireworks will be Saturday, June 25. We love going because it is pretty easy to get in and out and it’s pretty laid back.

We won’t make it to Mount Pleasant this year. We’re flying up to Cleveland to meet Dayne’s future in-laws. We’ll get to see our grandkitty, Kenny, too and see the Guardian and the Red Sox play.

Harrisburg will have its huge Fourth of July around the Fourth. They do a great job but there’s just too many dang people and you might be walking a half mile to get in.

I guess this wasn’t too short after all. When I get wound up, I can really bang on this keyboard even when I am sick.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion, or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.