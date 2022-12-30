Friday Five: Galloway Foundation formed, radio station sold and more

We’ve come to the end of another year and the news just keeps on rolling out. In the newspaper business we like to say “You have to the feed the beast.” Of course the beast is the daily newspaper (I know we are three days in print) but for our digital users, you know the website is 24/7.

No. 1

Leaving a legacy. Joseph Lee Galloway passed away in 2021. He was a writer and advocate for veterans – and an American hero. He earned a Bronze Star in 1965 for carrying a badly wounded man to safety while under heavy fire during Vietnam War.

His long and storied career left a wonderful legacy, but still he wanted to do more. Many of you knew Joe. He lived in Concord with his wife, Gracie Galloway.

“When Joe was still kicking around, we had frequent discussions about our legacy - what would we leave behind that would make a mark on our country and possibly the world,” Gracie wrote in an email Thursday.

After much thought, Gracie has formed The Joseph and Gracie Galloway Foundation. The main purpose of the Foundation is to help medics and corpsmen who want to continue their service by becoming physician’s assistants.

“We help connect them with people who find the moneys available for tuition (GI Bill, Pell Grants). We have partnered with St. Augustine University in Raleigh,” Gracie said. “They in turn have a partnership with A.T. Stills University that has an existing PA program, and with Community Health Centers in North Carolina to provide clinical sites.”

We’ll have more on this story in the new year.

No. 2

“Thank you for the Memories.” That’s post on WEGO/Memories 98.3 Facebook page. Earlier this week David Whisenant and WBTV reported Memories 98.3 has been sold to Educational Media Foundation (EMF).

The station was owned by 2B Productions in Salisbury. 2B Productions also owns AM-1490 WSTP, 1280 AM WSAT, and Memories Radio, 103.3 FM, in Salisbury.

WBTV reported 98.3 will air EMF’s “Air1 Radio” Christian music network.

EMF owns the KLove radio format. Founded in 1982 in Santa Rosa, CA, with one radio station, EMF today owns and operates the nation’s two largest Christian music radio networks (K-LOVE and Air1) with over 1,000 broadcast signals across all 50 states, streaming audio reaching around the world, and a growing family of media ministries including podcasts, books, films, concerts, and events, according to the EMF website.

It is unclear what will happen to WEGO-AM 1410. When I last checked WEGO was dead on the air. If we find out more we will let you.

It’s really sad to me. Local radio is important - just like local newspapers.

I was news and sports director at WEGO from 2001-2008. I loved it.

No. 3

Hawthorne’s Pizza opens in Concord. Hawthorne’s NY Pizza & Bar is open at 25 Union St. N. in downtown Concord. It is the second Cabarrus County location, with one having been in Harrisburg for several years.

Hawthorne’s has seven other locations in Charlotte, Mint Hill and Huntersville.

Check on the Avett Brothers mural on the side of the building if you haven’t seen it too.

I believe this is the old Concord Chamber of Commerce building. It has been other things since those days.

No. 4

Follow-up rant. Last week one of our readers ranted about the Panthers’ PSL owner selling their tickets to opposing fans (this time Pittsburgh) and also about the traffic patterns at Roxie Street and Copperfield/Dale Earnhardt Boulevard. We got a follow-up rant/explanation.

“We were actually at the Panthers-Steelers game Sunday, and yes, thought I was in Pittsburgh!” according to Bob Carruth, the former Cabarrus County Commissioner. “The Panthers fans were outnumbered at least 5-1. But, kudos to the Steelers fans - very courteous, and we had some good conversations. Panthers just need to put a good winning product on the field, and these road-home games will be a thing of the past.”

I agree Bob, winning and time will cure the Panthers’ home field advantage woes.

Bob also followed up on the Roxie, Exit 60 issues:

“As for the traffic situation at exit 60, the Roxie Street intersections were NEVER intended to be a U-turn. If coming up Copperfield from the south, you can access Cracker Barrel and Bojangles by turning left at the red light in front of the Waffle House, which will loop around to allow access. Also, if coming from the exit, trying to get to 85 North, there is another loop on the other side, rather than attempting an U-turn there as well. Of course, better directional signage would help to steer the traffic better. Rant over.”

As we used to say when I was a student at Carolina: “…compound and complex.” I usually avoid the area or enter from the Concord Lake Road side. While we’re ranting, why is it Lake Concord some places and Concord Lake others?

No. 5

How did we do? It’s that time of year to make New Year’s resolutions. Before I make new ones, I want to review how I did this year.

Last January I resolved that we would clean up litter and I specially mentioned the Cloverleaf Parkway. Well we didn’t do too well on that section of town, but many of our friends have joined clean-up efforts. My personal goal of picking up four pieces of litter a day went okay. I didn’t do it every day but I did pick up more than four other days.

Let’s make our grade C+. There is room for improvement.

I resolved to be less negative on social media. I think I did better. Chris Measmer would probably disagree. I have posted less on social media and refrained from getting as mad. I know there are a lot of people who remained as negative.

I am giving myself a B on this one. I could still do better.

I resolved for our community stop running red lights. There was no improvement here. Some of your have ranted to me about this. It is dangerous and deadly. We have got to stop this.

Our grade is D-. Please stop running red lights.

The other resolution I wrote about last January is following the rules, the rules apply to everyone. Once again we made no progress.

Some folks want to say this is just a problem with the young people. It is not. It cuts across all age groups. I’m going to say C- here.

It’s a new year Sunday. We can have a clean slate and do better.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion, resolution or something I can rant about, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.