Friday Five: It’s Burlington – coming to Afton Ridge

I’ve always been told Concord doesn’t do anything because in the heyday of Cannon Mills the mill closed for vacation and everyone went to the beach. Cannon Mills is long gone, so that excuse is gone.

Concord used to do more activities downtown, such as Union Street Live concerts. I miss those.

I am hopeful something like that will return when some of the construction finishes.

Recently I complained about all the trashcans in downtown being full and overflowing. The last couple of times I’ve been downtown, that was not the cases. I hope it is because cans were emptied more often and not from lack of people visiting.

No. 5A

A gift from an old friend. My friend, Sam Mullis, gave me a folding pick-up grabber to use when picking up litter. It belonged to his late wife, Sheila Mullis. Many of you probably know Sam and knew Sheila. Good people.

The grabber and the thoughts are greatly appreciated. I’m on my third “152” now in the Keep America Beautiful’ s campaign. If everyone picked up 152 pieces of litter and no one else littered, the litter problem would be gone.

Join me in that campaign. Thanks Sam. The grabber means more than just a piece of equipment.