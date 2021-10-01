Friday Five: Let the party begin/continue in Kannapolis

Bob I agree with you. I have seen all the places you mentioned and they didn’t leave anything except a few stray trees that the bulldozers must have missed by accident.

A side note – I wonder why the “Tom Grady Airport” housing development seems to have stopped work? Heavy equipment is still on the site. They had to dig up and lot of rock. There’s a big crater over on the Rock Hill Church Road site.

No. 4

Kudos to the Concord Police Department. Officers had four motorists pulled over on George Liles Parkway where it bottlenecks just before Roberta Road.

Before the expanded road open a few years ago neighbors expressed concern over the N.C. Department of Transportation’s decision to make the speed limit 55 almost to the entrances of their neighborhoods. It drops of 45 just before the lanes reduce.

Believe me there are people who blast through there regardless of the speed limit, just like the do over near Willow Oaks/Publix as you approach Weddington Road.

It’s good to see CPD trying to slow them down. Now if CPD could keep the Carvana people from pulling out in front of you at the entrance on George Liles. Sometimes it’s like they don’t even look before pulling out.

No. 5