Friday Five: New restaurants, store closings and couple of rants

The Concord Mills area continues to grow, and the Carolina Mall area is changing as you will see in today’s Friday Five.

No. 1

Biscuitville opens near Concord Mills. The North Carolina-based restaurant officially opened off Derita Road on Thursday morning and there was a crowd. Concord police officers directed traffic and the drive-thru was stacked into new lanes to minimize the back-up into the street.

“We are really looking forward to opening this location in Concord, and we’re excited to be adapting our typical grand opening festivities to allow for safety and convenience for our guests,” said Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven earlier this week. “We know that there has been a desire to bring Biscuitville to this area for some time, and we are thankful that Concord will have its very own Biscuitville.”

Jeana Reddin has been a member of the Biscuitville Fresh Southern family since July 2018 and will serve as operator of the new location. Born in Pekin, Illinois, she is a tried-and-true restaurant veteran, having worked in the industry for over 30 years. Jeana is the proud mother of six children and grandmother of one grandson.