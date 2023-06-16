Dang it! The spot I thought might be a good Costco location is going to be something else. As my wife would say, “…another one of those big ugly buildings.”

No. 1

New name, new kind of development. A couple of years ago we told you about Mill Creek Crossing, which to be built at the corner of Kannapolis Parkway and Davidson Highway (N.C. 73). It would have been a mixed use development with some retail on the corner and residential in the back. That all has changed.

It is now called 85Exchange and will be industrial style businesses.

The property has mostly been cleared in the last couple of months and grading continues.

According to Cabarrus County tax records, the 154 acres sold to a company called Kannapolis Industrial Owner LLC. Really creative name there guys! The sales price in February was $14.4 million.

There has been speculation about this property dating back more than a decade. As I recall the Great Recession back in 2008-9 pushed this property to the back burner.

Trinity Capital Advisors is working in partnership with Barings on the project. The Trinity website said 1.3 million square feet of space is expected to be built. There could be as many as seven buildings.

The first building is being offered for lease but likely won’t be completed until the first quarter of 2024.

The industrial/warehouse space is being marketed to manufacturers, distributors and third party logistics companies.

No. 2

A small area plan just down the Parkway. While I was scratching around looking for info on No. 1, I ran across the Farm Hill Small Area Plan. Farm Hill is the mobile home subdivision directly across Kannapolis Parkway from Afton Ridge.

The plan developed in 2015 calls for the edge of the subdivision along the parkway to be light commercial and the majority of the subdivision to be single family.

That’s pretty much how it’s played out over the last eight years. We’ve got Dunkin’ Donuts, Wendy’s and an assortment other retail businesses. We didn’t get the Smithfield’s Chicken and Barbecue and as I recall a potential hotel project didn’t go through.

No. 3

Cannon Mills cupola update. Kannapolis City Councilman Ryan Dayvault updated us on this one. The weather vane, complete with a small cannon, now tops the Cannon Mills Company cupola that has been installed on the A.L. Brown High School campus.

“It was a very special day to see another monumental and historic accomplishment on the Cannon Mills Main Office cupola occur,” Dayvault said. “Jim Busse and the excellent team from Cabarrus County Schools Maintenance including Clyde Pittmon installed the original Cannon wind vane on the top of the cupola.

“They’ve spent several days wrapping the cupola in metal and vinyl trim, a stark improvement from the vinyl siding it had for many years on top of the main office. It’s looking so great! What a great capstone for our community from Mr. Busse before his retirement next week after so many years of training kids carpentry skills.”

The work is not complete. Now a local sandblasting company is needed for the original railings that go between the opening, Dayvault said.

No. 4

The Renaissance Festival auditions. The popular Carolina Renaissance Festival is holding open auditions for colorful personalities of all types to bring to life the Festival’s make-believe Village of Fairhaven.

Amateur and professional opportunities are available for actors, street performers, cosplayers, historical reenactors, musicians, singers, dancers, variety acts, and stagehands.

Auditions will be held on Saturday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to noon and Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Cannon School located at 5801 Poplar Tent Road, Concord.

Auditionees should be age 13 or older. Advance registration is available online at Carolina.RenFestInfo.com. Performers at the Festival engage in the art of all day play through interactive, immersive theatre. Accepted cast members are to participate in a series of free summer workshops and rehearsals that will prepare cast members on how to adapt their skills to the outdoor, renaissance theme. Sessions include costuming, period language, accent, character development, improv, and more.

No. 5

Do you have the correct time? The clock on the Historic Cabarrus County Courthouse does.

The June newsletter for the Residents of Historic Concord (RHC) shared an update from Scott Schmeiser, President of Cabarrus Time Savers. Here is that update:

"First and foremost, thank you again for your contributions! Without these generous donations, we would not be as far along as we are.

"We made it a goal to get the courthouse clock dials telling time before the opening of the new courthouse.

"We installed a temporary electric clock mechanism, courtesy of the Tower Clock Company, to allow those beautiful clock dials to show accurate time.

"We believe it could be the first time since the mid to late 1970's that the clock hands have shown current time.

"The work doesn't stop! We now have to finish restoring the original and extremely rare 1876 Seth Thomas #12a clock, built by A.S. Hotchkiss.

"Once again, I want to say thank you. Very best regards.”

Good news. Thanks RHC for sharing.

If you have a Friday Five, a story suggestion or something I can rant about, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call 704-786-0001.