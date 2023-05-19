Most of the racing world is focused on North Wilkesboro as NASCAR returns to the mountains this weekend for the All-Star race. I wonder if Las Vegas has a betting proposition on the number of moonshine references in the media? Take the over.

No. 1

Michael Waltrip’s place is open. The Michael Waltrip Taproom officially opened Monday, May 15. It is in the former Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill (Quaker Steak & Lube before that).

The two-time Daytona 500 winner plans to open several taprooms around Charlotte. The Cabarrus location is the first. Waltrip already has Michael Waltrip Brewing Company in Bristol, Virginia. His line of beers along with other brews will be available in the taprooms.

The taproom’s hours are 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturdays. Let’s head this off before I get calls – the phone number for the taproom is 704-910-0280. The address is 7731 Gateway Lane NW, Concord.

As I have mentioned I get calls for Bubba Bunkhouse and for Avenues Restaurant. The Bubba calls have slowed, but I am still getting occasional Avenues calls. The number for Avenues (across Cabarrus Avenue from Barber-Scotia College) is 704-786-0111.

No. 2

Grand reopening race week. Chuck E. Cheese is reopening its Concord location after extensive renovations. Festivities are set for Thursday, May 25.

Chuck E. Cheese has added more games, an interactive dance floor and an expanded family-friendly menu.

For auto racing fans, guests will get to experience a one-of-a-kind new, themed Fantasy Car only at the Concord Chuck E. Cheese fun center as part of a new national collaboration and licensing program with Hendrick Motorsports. This collaboration will introduce new licensed products and more.

Chuck E. Cheese will also celebrate during the Hendrick Motorsports Fan Fest May 26-27, in Concord, and families will have several opportunities to participate including:

• Thursday May 25: Grand Reopening event at Chuck E. Cheese Concord with the unveiling of the exclusive Chuck E. Cheese fantasy scheme car

• Only for Chuck E. Cheese guests and in honor of the Alsco 300 on May 27, guests who visit the Concord, Pineville, Albermarle or Hickory fun centers now through race day will receive a special offer for two Adults and Up to Four Kids for $40 for the Alsco 300 and a Jake Owen concert

• Friday-Saturday May 26-27: Chuck E. Cheese special appearance with fantasy car at the Hendrick Motorsports Fan Fest

• Sunday May 28: Chuck E. Cheese special appearance with fantasy car at Circle K Speed Street Fan Zone at Charlotte Motor Speedway

No. 3

Construction starts on new restaurant. Several months ago we told you Slim Chickens is coming to the former Wells Fargo branch in front of Lowe’s Home Improvement on Concord Parkway. Construction finally started in the last week or so.

Crews were out there working when I stopped by Wednesday. I’m not sure the time line. They had already opened up the side of the building where the drive-thru tellers had been.

Slim Chickens is a chicken tenders-based restaurant with tenders, sandwiches, wraps and chicken and waffles. The closest one is over on Prosperity Church Road in the University Area of Charlotte.

No. 4

Memorial Day is right around the corner. Memorial Day is May 29. It’s also Kim and I’s anniversary. We will have been married for 41 years.

The Cabarrus Chapter of Disabled American Veterans and DAV Auxiliary will be replacing flags on veteran's graves at the West Concord Cemetery (331 Union Cemetery Road) on Saturday, May 27. They could use some help. The Boy Scouts who have helped in the past aren’t available. They will start at 10 a.m.

Down in Mount Pleasant, the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society is again participating with “Taps Across America, The National Moment of Remembrance.”

The public is invited to gather on the lawn of the ECHS Museum, located at 1145 N. College St. in Mount

Pleasant, ahead of the 3 p.m. moment of silence. Following Taps, attendees will be invited to ring the museum bell in memory of loved ones who died in service to their country.

The Kannapolis Memorial Day Ceremony will be at noon on May 29. It is sponsored by Beaver-Pittman American Legion Post 115 and the ladies Auxiliary Unit 115. If you would like participate in the parade, which will be led by the Freightliner Ride of Pride and the Patriot Guard, contact ceremony chairman Jimmy Wilson at 704-794-3417.

We’ll have more information about both Memorial Day programs next week.

No. 5

The fight against litter continues. ELK (Eliminating Litter in Kannapolis) has a group litter pick up event this Saturday, May 20, from 9 to 11 a.m.

“We will meet at The Concord Lake STEAM Academy on Concord Lake Road,” according to Rita Bliven, leader of ELK. “We were going to meet there last time but the NCDOT cleaned it...it is already littered again.”

ELK will provide volunteers with gloves, bags, litter pick up tools, safety vests, and light refreshments for after the event.

ELK will have another clean-up June 3 and another in September. Find out how you can help by visitin Elk21.org

No. 5A

Sad note. Many of you have seen the TV reports about K&W Cafeteria in Concord. Bad news. Both WSOC-TV and WCNC-TV have reported problems at the restaurant with bugs.

Let’s hope they can get this situation under control before it’s too late.

I love K&W. Where else can hear “Serve you a meat?” or “Bread?”

I love their pies. A good coconut cream pie is hard to find or a good apple pie with raisins. I think it’s a Dutch apple pie, but not sure.

I plan to give them another chance. I hope others will too.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.