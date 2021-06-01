Graham is first Concord Family Enrichment Association CEO

As one of the fastest growing cities in the region, Concord is experiencing a shortage of affordable, workforce housing. A 2019 survey found the city needs an additional 3,000 units over the next ten years to properly meet the demand. As the CFEA’s first CEO, Dr. Graham will be responsible for developing the nonprofit’s strategic plan, establishing goals, and building relationships to grow the organization and expand affordable housing options across the city.

"Housing is a gateway to wealth and the vitality of our families,” said Dr. Graham. “It impacts education, talent development, and the economic strength of our community. We all deserve opportunities to thrive. This is why I am proud to serve as the Concord Family Enrichment Association's first chief executive officer."

Graham comes to CFEA from Richmond, VA, where he was the city’s Senior Policy Advisor and Executive Advisor for ReWork Richmond. In this capacity, he led the creation of Metro Richmond’s first regional eviction prevention model and successfully increased funding for services from $1.2 million to $18.5 million.