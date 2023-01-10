Grassroots fund remain for artist of color

Recently the Cabarrus Arts Council allocated nearly $110,000 in Grassroots Grants to organizations that provide arts programming throughout Cabarrus County. We're excited for the community to experience the concerts, public art murals, music education programs, theater productions and other creative events on the way from the wonderfully imaginative people behind these organizations. Read more about each organization on our website: https://bit.ly/Grantscac.

The good news is that we're not finished. Over $21,000 in funding from the North Carolina Arts Council remains for Project Assistance Grants in Cabarrus County.

To ensure that Grassroots arts programs reflect the racial and ethnic diversity of our county, Cabarrus Arts Council is required to spend a percentage of its annual county allotment on programming that reflects African American, Asian American, Latino and Native American cultures. This current call for grants will fulfill our commitment to organizations led by these communities as well as organizations that hire artists or ensembles of color to conduct arts programs.

Find out more about Project Assistance Grants by visiting https://bit.ly/Grantscac for guidelines and the application.

Our Executive Director, Liz Fitzgerald, is happy to answer any questions you may have throughout the process. Email her at liz@cabarrusartscouncil.org.

Applications and attachments must be received by noon, Feb. 1.

Give to the Cabarrus Arts Council: Help keep art alive in our community through a donation of any size. Visit cabarrusartscouncil.org/support/how-to-donate

This Week (Jan. 11 - 15)

Snowman Party – Cabarrus County Public Library, Concord – Wednesday, Jan. 11, 4:30-5:30 p.m. There’s “snow” party like a snowman party. Let’s celebrate all things snowman by party. Let’s celebrate all things snowman by reading stories, playing games and making snowmen crafts. Cost is free; Recommended for ages 5-11; Auditorium, 27 Union Street, Concord. For more information, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/snowman-party-con/.

Preschool Picassos – Cabarrus County Public Library, Harrisburg – Friday, Jan. 13, 10:15 a.m. – 12 p.m. Does your child love to make messy art? Join us for collaborative, process‐based art at the library! You WILL get messy – please wear old clothes! Cost is free; Recommended for ages 3-5 with a caregiver; Meeting Room, 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. For more information, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/preschool-picassos-har-58/.

Crafty Creators – Cabarrus County Public Library, Midland – Saturday, Jan. 14, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. All crafters welcome! Bring your own project and enjoy some good company. Small, impromptu craft materials are available, but your creation is entirely up to you. Cost is free; Recommended for adults; Midland Library, 4297 C Hwy 24/27 E, Midland. For more information, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/crafty-creators-mid-4/.

Next Week (Jan. 16-22)

Art Lab - Wednesday, Jan. 18, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Cabarrus Arts Council Volunteer Opportunity Fair – Saturday, Jan. 21, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Volunteer with us! Learn about opportunities to serve at the Cabarrus Arts Council during our smartly-named Volunteer Opportunity Fair. Meet current volunteers. Hear firsthand why they love to usher in the theatre, docent in The Galleries, chaperone during school shows or even spackle holes in the walls after an exhibition. Volunteering is the ideal way to give back for individuals and groups! This drop-in event is free and open to anyone at least 16 years of age. Let us know you're coming by email neha@cabarrusartscouncil.org. Cabarrus Arts Council 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord.

Creating a Resin Art Tray Workshop – Saturday, Jan. 21, 1 – 4 p.m. Cabarrus Arts Guild presents a resin workshop. In this class we will make an Ocean Inspired pour on a wooden tray. The tray is 12”x5” and can be used as a serving tray for tea, coffee, cookies etc. The process is fun and every project will be unique. No prior experience needed! All materials will be provided. Cost is $50 for members and $60 for non-members. To register, email aloranbylora@gmail.com. Registration and payment is due by January 14th. Recommended for ages 18+. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios, 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord (enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information, visit http://www.cabarrusartguild.org/classes--workshops.html.

Upcoming

2023 North Carolina Black Heritage Festival – Saturday, Feb. 4, 1 – 5 p.m. The 2023 North Carolina Black Heritage Festival themed "Remember the past, Celebrate the present, & Shape the future" will feature 100 black owned companies. Crafts, culture, art, games, performances, information and more is some of what attendees can expect. Cost is free; Recommended for families; Cabarrus Arena & Events Center 4751 NC-49, Concord. For more information, visit https://allevents.in/concord/2023-nc-black-heritage-festival/10000464743730007.

Art on the Go Midland Library – Tuesday, Feb. 7, 4:30-5:30 p.m. The Cabarrus Arts Council’s traveling arts activity series makes a stop at Midland Branch of the Cabarrus County Public Library, 4297 NC-24, Midland! We'll bring the craft projects, instructors and arts supplies. You bring your imagination. Sponsored by the Hilliard Family Foundation. Art on the Go events are free and open to the public. To register: https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/art-on-the-go-mid-2/

Tray Wellington Band - Friday, Feb. 17, 8 p.m. Tray Wellington Band is a high energy acoustic Newgrass group led by banjo virtuoso and two-time International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) award winner Tray Wellington. This group pushes the boundaries of bluegrass music by incorporating bossa nova, jazz, and blues elements to create a unique, new exciting sound that simultaneously pays tribute to their bluegrass heroes before them. Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; BUY ONE, GET ONE FREE Special now through January 16; Tickets: $27/PAIR; Davis Theatre, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC. For more information, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/tray-wellington-band.

Art Lab - Wednesday, Feb. 22, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Family Day - Saturday, Feb. 25, 1-4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/arts-education/family-days

Opera Carolina’s The Tortoise and the Hare – Saturday, Feb. 25, 1:30 & 3:30 p.m. The less-than-humble Hare has just won another race when Tortoise speaks up that she wants to join the track team. After he tells her that she can’t be on the team because she’s a turtle, our tenacious Tortoise challenges Hare to a race for her place on the team. Will sheer speed take the lead or will slow and steady determination win the race? Registration required; Recommended for children. Davis Theatre, 65 Union Street, downtown Concord. Visit www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/arts-education/family-days for registration link.

Damn Tall Buildings - Friday, March 10, 8 p.m. Damn Tall Buildings is a tight, harmonizing, swinging trio that specializes in bluegrass but also expertly ventures through jazz, ragtime, country swing, and contemporary singer-songwriter styles. Most of all, they are FUN – it is just clear as can be that they are having a blast on stage and enjoying taking the audience along for the ride. Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; BUY ONE, GET ONE FREE Special now through January 16; Tickets: $35/PAIR; Davis Theatre, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC. For more information, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/damn-tall-buildings.

Art Lab - Wednesday, March 15, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Art Walk on Union - Saturday, April 1, 11a.m. -4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by the City of Concord. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

Art Lab - Wednesday, April 19, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

The Steel Wheels - Saturday, April 22, 8 p.m. The Steel Wheels have enthralled audiences across the country with their heady brew of original soulful mountain music. Based in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, this dynamic band marries old-time musical traditions with their own innovative sound. Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; BUY ONE, GET ONE FREE Special now through January 16; Tickets: $37.50/PAIR; Davis Theatre, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC. For more information, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/the-steel-wheels.

Art on the Go Midland Library – Tuesday, May 9, 4:30-5:30 p.m. The Cabarrus Arts Council’s traveling arts activity series makes a stop at Midland Branch of the Cabarrus County Public Library, 4297 NC-24, Midland! We'll bring the craft projects, instructors and arts supplies. You bring your imagination. Sponsored by the Hilliard Family Foundation. Art on the Go events are free and open to the public. To register: https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/art-on-the-go-mid-3/

Alex Cuba - Thursday, May 11, 7:30 p.m. Winner of the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album, Alex Cuba is a singer-songwriter who is not tied to tradition. His sugarcane-sweet melodies, pop-soul hooks and powerful guitar riffs relinquish conventional stereotypes that exemplify much of the Latin music landscape. .Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; BUY ONE, GET ONE FREE Special now through January 16; Tickets: $37.50/PAIR; Davis Theatre, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC. For more information, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/alex-cuba.

Art Lab - Wednesday, May 31, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Family Day - Saturday, June 10, 1-4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/arts-education/family-days

Art Walk on Union - Saturday, June 24, 11 a.m. -4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by the City of Concord. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

Art Lab - Wednesday, June 28, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Ongoing

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - noon and 1 – 4 p.m., closed noon -1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.

Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord) - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).