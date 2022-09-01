 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Helping Hearts for the Homeless is collecting essential items

  • 0
HELPING HEARTS FOR THE HOMELESS

There are two drop off locations so far. They are located at Uwharrie Bank and Concord Christian Church.

 Submitted image

Helping Hearts for the Homeless is holding its winter essentials drive over the next few months.

The drive is happening earlier than in years past so that the organization can provide those essential items before the holidays. So far, there are two drop off locations: Uwharrie Bank and Concord Christian Church.

The drive will be held from now until the end of November.

The goal is to provide essential items to those in the Cabarrus and Mecklenburg counties. For those interested in donating or those interested in being a drop off location, contact Yvonne at nfinityinfo19@gmail.com.

The essential items needed are:

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Deodorant 

Soap and towel

People are also reading…

Baby wash and shampoo

Mouthwash 

Hats and gloves

Scarves 

Socks

Hand sanitizer

Ponchos

Uwharrie Bank is located at 700 Church St N #30 in Concord and Concord Christian Center is located at 265 Manor Ave. SW in Concord.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Animals brave the heatwave with lots of ice at California zoo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts