Helping Hearts for the Homeless is collecting essential items

Helping Hearts for the Homeless is holding its winter essentials drive over the next few months.

The drive is happening earlier than in years past so that the organization can provide those essential items before the holidays. So far, there are two drop off locations: Uwharrie Bank and Concord Christian Church.

The drive will be held from now until the end of November.

The goal is to provide essential items to those in the Cabarrus and Mecklenburg counties. For those interested in donating or those interested in being a drop off location, contact Yvonne at nfinityinfo19@gmail.com.

The essential items needed are:

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Deodorant

Soap and towel

Baby wash and shampoo

Mouthwash

Hats and gloves

Scarves

Socks

Hand sanitizer

Ponchos

Uwharrie Bank is located at 700 Church St N #30 in Concord and Concord Christian Center is located at 265 Manor Ave. SW in Concord.