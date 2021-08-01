COLUMN: Who is Roxana Coleman?

As I continue my research to know more about the Coleman/Barringer family, Roxana is important because she was the mother of Warren and Thomas Coleman.

Roxana was a chattel slave and she had two children with General Rufus Barringer. Because of this relationship, the history of Concord and Cabarrus due to Warren's legacy, changed the world for the better.

According to a newly "discovered" book, Cabarrus County Tax Assessments, 1860-1863, Cabarrus Genealogy Society by Bernard W. Cruse, we see that Roxana, (or Roxi) listed in the book was 34 years old and she was valued at $1400. Thomas and Warren were worth $1600 each and they were 18 and 14 years old respectively. Because of this primary information, it is a fact that Roxana was born in 1829 and she died in 1904.

However, like Thomas the history regarding Roxana is very limited. In my book, (see WarrenClayColeman.com) I compare her (Roxana) to Sally Hemmings, the female "companion" of President Thomas Jefferson. Jefferson had at least six children with Sally and their descendants have met on several occasions once it was clear that their relationship was real. Under normal circumstances, we would be talking about Thomas, Warren and Roxana Barringer. However, due to the peculiar nature of American slavery, off spring derived their surnames from their mothers (slaves) and not their fathers.