Hometown Hero: The soldier’s reporter and luckiest guy you will ever meet

President Harry S. Truman was his mentor, imparting stories from his private library to this 19-year old eager reporter for the United Press. The young journalist came from a military family and had a strong passion for patriotism. He volunteered to go into combat. He insisted on covering the battlefield action in the middle of the Vietnam War. He would learn no military tactics, take no jungle training and was armed with a simple notebook and Nikon camera, until they put a machine gun in the military correspondent’s hands.

For seven months during the war his job was to continually pursuit the big battles, to capture war stories in person. With a slippery enemy and no front lines that was a harder feat than it would seem. But this “Soldier’s Reporter” changed his life and his heart in that war, earning the fourth highest decoration for heroism in combat, a Bronze Star Medal with a “V” for Valor. He was the only civilian that the U.S. Army distinguished with this military award.

It makes me so proud that this hometown hero is a resident of Concord, where I live, and am I more than honored to introduce you if you haven’t had the pleasure of knowing him. He’s quite famous in Veteran circles and after hearing his name in documentaries, movies, books and podcasts, I found a profound personal connection to him through an old friend. I knew we had to meet.