Hometown Hero: The soldier’s reporter and luckiest guy you will ever meet

President Harry S. Truman was his mentor, imparting stories from his private library to this 19-year old eager reporter for the United Press. The young journalist came from a military family and had a strong passion for patriotism. He volunteered to go into combat. He insisted on covering the battlefield action in the middle of the Vietnam War. He would learn no military tactics, take no jungle training and was armed with a simple notebook and Nikon camera, until they put a machine gun in the military correspondent’s hands.
For seven months during the war his job was to continually pursuit the big battles, to capture war stories in person. With a slippery enemy and no front lines that was a harder feat than it would seem. But this “Soldier’s Reporter” changed his life and his heart in that war, earning the fourth highest decoration for heroism in combat, a Bronze Star Medal with a “V” for Valor. He was the only civilian that the U.S. Army distinguished with this military award.
It makes me so proud that this hometown hero is a resident of Concord, where I live, and am I more than honored to introduce you if you haven’t had the pleasure of knowing him. He’s quite famous in Veteran circles and after hearing his name in documentaries, movies, books and podcasts, I found a profound personal connection to him through an old friend. I knew we had to meet.
His name is Joseph Galloway and I’m privileged to write about him. Joe spent over 50 years as a career journalist in what he calls the “Golden Age” of newspapers. Having lived through the war and witnessed the atrocities of human suffering up close, he has devoted a lifetime to honoring the Soldiers who became his friends and comrades. He may not have worn the standard military uniform, but he served his country and fought to protect and preserve life around him on that battlefield in November 1965. That story in the Ia Drang Valley was the basis for his first novel (“We Were Soldiers Once and Young”) which was chosen as one of the top ten greatest books ever written on war by Military History, and became a critically acclaimed movie starring Mel Gibson.
In Joe’s second book “We are Soldiers Still”, written decades later, he returns to Vietnam and sits face to face with the enemy leaders who directed the other side’s actions. Joe and his best friend, the distinguished Colonel Hal Moore, worked tirelessly for years to get access to visit the battlefield and then obtained unprecedented permission to meet with the Vietnamese Commanding Officers. They shared stories and mutual respect with the leaders, then spent the night under the stars on the same land that the battle had been fought all those years ago. Colonel Moore walked the perimeter of that field all night and paid homage to each of the men he lost in his unit. A large meteor shower rained in the sky and lit up the hallowed ground around them. To Joe, the meteors represented the souls of every person, on both sides of the confrontation, who sacrificed their life in that war. In that moment, it was as if the lost were whispering to them, “Be you at peace. We are.”
The Vietnam War ended in 1973, but the effects of those chemical agents and warfare followed our men and women home and have caused lasting health issues. Joe has not let anything stop his efforts to thank the Soldiers of that forgotten war, and as a special consultant for the Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Commemoration project he has interviewed over 800 Soldiers, and has many miles to go with another 200 interviews planned. He remains determined.
In his latest book, “They Were Soldiers” his goal was to send a sincere ‘Thank You’ to an entire generation of Soldiers who came home and contributed to their communities and country. The stories bring to life the accomplishments of men, women, military and civilians who continue to sacrifice and serve. His beautiful wife “Dr. Gracie” is among them, once a nurse for the Vietnamese orphans and war orphans, who earned her PhD in Public Health and still dedicates her life to healing at our local Community Free Health Clinic.
Joe realized from the days with the former President Truman that ‘you can’t learn anything much of use from people your own age, and you must listen to the old folks’ for true wisdom and invaluable advice. He watched his grandfather tell stories from the front porch, surrounded by four generations of children, and learned the art of telling a good story. I would say he mastered it, and when you hear him speak directly from his heart, your heart will agree. He would say he’s the luckiest guy you’ll ever meet, but I would argue that we, who listen best, are the lucky ones. Thank you for your service, Joe Galloway. Welcome Home.
Tracy Himes is an author, speaker and storyteller and operates TracyHimes.com.