How a local charity is showing moms they are 'Mint to Be'

During Allen's second pregnancy, she experienced preeclampsia and later, after the birth, experienced postpartum depression.

After both pregnancies, Allen said she wanted to do something to help other mothers navigate pregnancy focusing on not just on baby but also mom. She wanted to make sure mothers had tools and resources that helped them after birth as well. That is how she chose the name Mint to Be.

"I want women to know they are meant to be. They are meant to be here, not only to be a mom but whoever God created them to be," Allen explained.

Her goal for Mint to Be was to provide resources for mom and baby whether that be counseling or essential items. One of the charity's board members is a postpartum counselor and has offered free services to Mint to Be's moms.

During the pandemic, the charity has also been busy hosting several talks covering mothers' mental health, handing out essential items to expectant mothers and even supplying groceries.

One of Allen's major goals for Mint to Be is to provide mothers the care and help they need year round, not just on special occasions like Mothers Day and baby showers.

