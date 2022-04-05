In H.O.P.E.: Ties that bind us to Ukraine: Meet the Rowe Family

Many families in our local area are stepping up to provide resources to the millions of refugees in Ukraine. After years of planting seeds in the region and loving on Ukrainian orphans through a hosting program called OHHC, Open Hearts and Homes for Children, and with the help of Reece’s Rainbow who advocates for international adoption of special needs children, one local family started 12 years ago and have expanded in a way most of us cannot imagine.

The Rowe family fully embraces the mantra, “Build a bigger table, not a higher fence”. While birthing, adopting, and raising 15 children in total, in addition to hosting dozens more from Ukraine, they can attest to the blessings of the concept firsthand. Their table is huge.

Four biological children where born, then another 11 adopted children blessed the family, most of them with special needs. Seventeen people have been known to eat at the Rowe family table, sometimes more, and many have grown and moved onto independent living, jobs and college. The Rowe family is best understood with a glimpse into each special child:

Evan is 26, the humble peacemaker of the family and a calm presence to everyone. Evan is the oldest and first biological child born to Janice and Tim.

Gideon is 25, adopted from China, he is a natural born comedian with a dry sense of humor and a kind heart stands behind every laugh.

Leo is 24, a Ukrainian young adult who was adopted by the Rowes at age five, and he is the shy, quiet and pensive boy they first met that loves working on cars.

Elijah is 23, also adopted from a Ukrainian orphanage, he is outgoing and boisterous, with the nickname of “rooster” due to his confident strut.

Schuyler is 22, the biological and oldest girl who helps hold down the fort, as a responsible, mature young lady acting as a second Mom to the others.

Bronwyn is 22, a sensitive, sweet young lady from Ukraine who left the orphanage at age 13 and is now a baby whisperer to her little brother Atticus.

Kierstyn, 22, has illustrated the most resilience and is an overcomer by nature. Joining the Rowe family through the local foster program, she was welcomed into the tribe with open arms, where she continues to make lemonade out of lemons.

Emerson, 22, was among the last two children to be adopted into the family from Ukraine, and in keeping with Ukrainian culture, is highly fashionable. She has her own child now, works as a nanny and is in touch daily with her sister in the Dnipro region who stayed behind to remain with her husband.

Clare is 21, adopted from China, sweet, friendly, and never met a stranger, her smile lights up a room.

Georgia is 20, and the life of any party, but also very involved in school and keeping her ambitions high while making the Dean’s list in Marketing/Communication at UNCW.

Grayson is 19, the youngest biological child who is super fun but also studious, taking pre-med at UNC currently. He’s especially close to his youngest siblings, Atticus and Oscar, both with Down Syndrome.

Stella is 19, studies Criminology at Salem College, is highly responsible and smart, and she was adopted from an orphanage at age 12. Stella is a voracious reader who taught herself English by reading the entire series of Harry Potter books, and now helps translate for local families.

Charlotte is 15, born in Ukraine with Fetal Alcohol Syndrome, and suffering from a very rare brain abnormality, she is friendly, outgoing and lives a full life. Charlotte is a natural socialite who is popular among all ages of friends in her school and church.

Atticus is 11, and loves music and adores school, and pretends to be a preacher at home, despite his mostly non-verbal communication skills. After three years of treatment, his Leukemia went into remission. Survival runs deep in his bones.

Oscar is the youngest, at 9 years old. His is lively, athletic, and outdoorsy and as loveable as all his 14 older siblings.

When I asked the Rowe parents, Janice and Tim, what they would want readers to know about the war in Ukraine, they didn’t hesitate to say simply, to focus on the children, for they are the future. The common people of Ukraine are under attack, and the fatherless children suffer the most. One instrumental friend, Serge, was killed in the early days of the war by a Russian sniper (seen here holding little Charlotte). Serge had been instrumental in helping the Rowe family over the years and he connected many other children in Ukraine with new families, earning him the title of ‘orphan warrior’. The loss of the orphan advocate was felt like a tidal wave among the large communities in Ukraine he touched, as well as our local friends who knew and loved him.

Please pray and consider any gift you can offer to these non-profits with local ties and trustworthy missions that are devoted to Ukraine’s least fortunate children:

Open Hearts and Homes for Children (OHHC) http://openheartsandhomes.org/

Tracy Himes, In Honor of People Everywhere (In H.O.P.E.), is an author, speaker and storyteller and operates TracyHimes.com and WarandPennies.com.