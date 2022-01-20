Kannapolis receives financial recognitions

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – The City of Kannapolis recently received recognition that its financial health is strong. The City received an award for its budget and a “clean audit,” both indicators of the financial strength of the City.

First, The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) has presented the Distinguished Budget Award to the City of Kannapolis. This is the 21st consecutive year the City has received this honor.

The award is given to municipalities who publish a budget that is a policy document, an operations guide, a financial plan and is used as a communications device. The Kannapolis budget was found to be proficient in those four categories and met 14 mandatory criteria in order to achieve the award.

The GFOA recognized the budget document for its good discussion of the City’s long-range financial plan, including a good summary of revenues and expenditures, and a multi-year financial forecast through 2026. The budget also includes long-range financial plans for the City’s operating budget including forecasts, trends, or other data reflective of the City operating budgets for at least three years beyond the budget period.