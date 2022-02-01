Live music returns to the Davis this month

The Cabarrus Arts Council is located at 65 Union Street S in downtown Concord.

Susan Werner - Friday, March 25, 8 p.m. Known for her engaging and energetic live show, Susan Werner continues her reign as one of the most bold and creative forces on the acoustic music scene today. Dubbed by NPR as the "Empress of the Unexpected", Werner's album projects cover the genres of folk, rock, pop, gospel, blues and Americana. Susan composes skillful songs that effortlessly slide between folk, jazz, and pop, all delivered with sassy wit and classic Midwestern charm. Hotel sponsor Hilton Garden Inn Tickets: $37.50 at https://bit.ly/susanwerner. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.

Art Walk on Union – Saturday, April 2, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by Waste Pro. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.