The Logan-Shankletown School Alumni Association of Concord continues is working to keep the schools’ legacy alive and relevant by introducing the Tigerama Project Level of Giving.

Logan was established in 1891 as Concord Colored School. It was in the heart of a thriving black community. In 1924, the school name was changed to Logan School.

Association members’ grandparents, parents, siblings and friends attended there. Children who lived in the city attended Logan from first grade through 12th grade. While students from Harrisburg, Mt. Pleasant, Davidson, Midland and Kannapolis attended Shankletown school from first grade through eighth grade. The students ninth through 12th grade were bused to Logan from Shankletown to complete their education. This continued until integration in the 1960s.

The Logan-Shankletown School Association was established in 1989. The association has dedicated volunteer leaders who were elected by their peers. They are actively recruiting alumni and friends at $30 member dues per year. They sponsor social as well as fundraising events. They are also introducing a project “Tigerama project level of giving” which has individual, family and corporate rates.

Another focus is maintaining the Handy Center on Five Points in the Logan community. This is the organization headquarters, your dues also help pay taxes, utilities and general maintenance.

The Logan-Shankletown committee would like your support to help keep the Logan-Shankletown legacy alive.