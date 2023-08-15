For all that Mike Johns has meant to Mount Pleasant High during his 23 years as football coach, the Cabarrus County Board of Education voted Monday to name the school’s stadium, currently known as Tiger Stadium, in his honor.

Jody Barbee, the school’s athletic director, had come before the board last week to ask that the fieldhouse be named in John’s honor, but decided that the coach — who amassed 148 wins, the second-most of any Cabarrus County coach after E.Z. Smith — was deserving of more.

“We had went back and forth the other night and I felt that maybe doing the fieldhouse was selling him short,” Barbee told the board. “Mike’s a great man and he means a lot to the community and to our school.”

The new decision will override last week’s vote from the board about the fieldhouse.

“I think Mike deserves this honor and his family deserves this honor and I think the community would really support the fact that you would pass this tonight,” Barbee added.

Johns, who retired following the conclusion of the 2021 season, led the school to five conference championships, two sectional championships and 17 playoff wins.

He also coached track and field, helping the school secure four conference championships, and led the school’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter.

The dedication ceremony will take place this Friday during the football team’s first game of the season against Carson.

“I coached track and football for a lot of years, and there is just not a guy who encapsulates what being a coach and teacher should be more than Mike Johns,” said new board member Brian Floyd.