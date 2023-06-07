Just because school is out this week, doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty to do over the summer.

The Downtown Concord Art Walk is set for Saturday, June 24. The Cabarrus County Library System cranked up the summer reading program this week.

There are plenty of art classes. Check the calendar below for some of the classes and opportunities.

If you like music and dance, Friday night is a good opportunity with Orquesta Sabrosalsa bringing Latin music and dance to The Kettle Room (a ticket is needed) at Cabarrus Brewing.

This Week! (June 7 – June 11)

Embroidery 101 — Tuesday, June 6, 4-5 p.m. Have you ever been curious about hand embroidery? Come learn a few basic stitches and create your own unique piece of artwork. Beginners welcome! All supplies provided. In 101 we will cover straight stitch, backstitch, running stitch, and satin stitch. Registration Required and opens 2 weeks before the program occurs. Ages 13+; Free Registration required, 201 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/embroidery- 101-har/.

Embroidery 102 — Friday, June 9, 4-5 p.m. Have you ever been curious about hand embroidery? Come learn a few basic stitches and create your own unique piece of artwork. Beginners welcome! All supplies provided. In 102 we will cover long and short stitch, French knots, stem stitch and split stitch. Please bring your project from 101 with you. Registration Required and opens 2 weeks before the program occurs. Ages 13+; Free; Registration required, 201 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/embroidery-102-har/.

Orquesta Sabrosalsa — Friday, June 9, 7 p.m. Hot enough to burn up the stage, Orquesta Sabrosalsa brings the sizzle of Latin music and dance to The Kettle Room at Cabarrus Brewing Company, co-presented with El Puente Hispano. Ticketed Event, $15; All Ages; Located at 325 McGill Ave, The Kettle Room. For more information or to buy tickets, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil .org/sobrosalsa-orquesta.

Family Day — Saturday, June 10, 1-4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Performance by Dawn Anthony in Davis Theatre at 1:30 p.m. (no advance tickets required). Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St. S., downtown Concord. www.cabarrus artscouncil.org/arts-education/family- days

Gelli Painting Demo — Sunday, June 11, 2 p.m. Beth will lead us through a demonstration showing us tools and techniques to create cards, art journals and more. She will share the fun of using various mark-making tools you may have around the house or purchased stencils to create one-of-a-kind looks. Those who make collages or art journals will find this technique just what they were looking for that completely unique look. All Ages; Open to the Public; Free; No Registration; 223 Crowell Drive NW, ClearWater Arts Center & Studios. For more information, visit http://www.cabarrusartguild.org/news—events.html.

Next Week! (June 12-18)

Preschool Picassos — Friday, June 16, 10:15 -11:3:0 a.m. Does your child love to make messy art? Join us for collaborative, process-based art at the library! You WILL get messy — please wear old clothes! This is a drop in program and can arrive anytime during the program’s scheduled time. Free; Ages 3-5 with caregiver; Np Registration Required; 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/preschool-picassos-har-2/

June Crafternoon — Friday, June 16, 3-4 p.m. Drop in between 3-4 p.m. to make a Father’s Day craft that would make a great gift! free; no registration; Ages 12 and under, accompanied by an adult; 8556 Cook St., Mt. Pleasant, Mt. Pleasant Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/june-crafternoon/.

Painting with Palette Knife Using Acrylic — Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Using a palette knife when painting creates many very interesting textures and “marks” that together create a unique creation. Learn how to use the many different types of palette knives and how each makes different shapes and textures to create both a landscape and florals. You will get to paint two pieces, which will teach you how to use your palette knives in different ways. Registration Required; $60 CAG members, $70 nonmembers; Materials Are Not Provided; 223 Crowell Drive, NorthWest, Concord; Clearwater Arts Center & Studios. For More Information and Registration, send an email to triciad226@gmail.com or phone/text 540-845-4519.

Stories Under the Stars—Criss Cross Mangosauce — Saturday, June 17, 8 p.m. Join this group of teaching artists promoting bilingual music and storytelling through a high-energy and engaging program! For All Ages: No Registration Required; 850 Mountain St., Meeting Room. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/stories-under-the-stars-criss-cross-mangosauce-kan/

Upcoming!

Art Walk on Union — Saturday, June 24, 11a.m. to 4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by Eli Lilly and Company; AWoU Partner: the City of Concord. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St. S., downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

Art Lab — Wednesday, June 28, 10-11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We’ll tour The Galleries’ current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition’s uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Ongoing

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., closed noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation—North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis.

Open Art Day — Every Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord) — enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).