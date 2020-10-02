NCDOT distributing $132.7 million from Powell Bill

​RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation has begun distributing nearly $132.7 million in State Street Aid to Municipalities, also known as Powell Bill funds, to 508 municipalities across the state.

The initial allocation, half of the overall total, has already gone out. The other half will be paid by Jan. 1. The number of recipients who applied to be considered for funds is the same as 2019.

The Powell Bill requires municipalities to use the money primarily for street resurfacing, but it can also be used for the construction and maintenance of roads, bridges, drainage systems, sidewalks and greenways.

“The Powell Bill funding helps local governments improve transportation systems within their communities," said state Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “These funds help complete critical projects like repairing roads and supporting local projects such as bikeways and sidewalks."

The amount each municipality receives is based on a formula set by the N.C. General Assembly, with 75% of the funds based on population, and 25% based on the number of locally maintained street miles.