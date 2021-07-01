NCDOT halting most lane closures for July Fourth Weekend

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation is suspending most road construction projects over July Fourth weekend to help ease highway congestion over the holiday.

Where possible, lanes that have been closed for construction on interstates or U.S. or N.C. highways will be opened from the morning of Thursday, July 1 through the evening of Tuesday, July 6.

Exceptions will include bridges being replaced and other long-term lane construction that cannot be temporarily removed.

In addition, highway work that does not impact travel can still be allowed to take place over the six-day period.

The heaviest traffic is expected Monday, especially on interstates, so people should plan accordingly.

The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program’s Fourth of July Booze It & Lose it campaign, called “Operation Firecracker” will be in force during the holiday weekend, targeting impaired drivers. Law enforcement agencies will conduct sobriety checkpoints in all 100 counties to help keep the roads safe.

So far in 2021, 145 people have died in alcohol- and drug-related crashes in North Carolina.