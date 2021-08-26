New York fashion boutique owner makes pilgrimage to Kannapolis amidst terrycloth craze

KANNAPOLIS — Opening up a vintage fashion boutique in New York has taken Erin Silvers places she never would have thought in her career and her life. She probably never thought it would have taken her to an old mill town in North Carolina though.
Silvers, owner of Zingara Vintage and Handmade Treasures in Rockaway Beach, New York, has been in the fashion game around 10 years. She started selling jewelry she was originally making for her daughter before operating as a bit of a vintage popup shop and eventually opened her own store in 2015. Even getting that far was a bit of a leap for her mentally though.
“It had never crossed my mind to work for myself,” she said. “I just had never thought about it. It just was not a concept.”
Right product, right place, right time
Making it big wasn’t really a thought for Silvers. Her goal has always simply been to give her daughter what she needed — a good education, a good home to live in, and a supportive family to be there for her. Fame isn’t something she ever wanted. Getting the attention of the elite and celebrities in New York was never her goal, but while the former might not quite have manifested yet, the latter has become commonplace.
When Silvers opened her shop in 2015 she had a little section of her store cordoned off featuring vintage terrycloth clothing. Terrycloth clothing is made out of the same material robes and towels are and vintage terrycloth often is made of old towels.
Silvers never had an intention to sell her terrycloth clothing. They were something she collected and held onto and would show to customers just as something cool to see. The reason being is they were incredibly expensive to buy, more expensive to clean, and they simply weren’t very much in demand. They were something she kept for her own enjoyment.
Then the spring fashion shows came around in 2021 and now Silvers can’t keep up her supply of terrycloth clothes. Daniel Lee Boneta featured a full-length Terry dress in his showcase while Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen showed off the style as well.
There had been seeds of interest in terrycloth clothes in recent years with celebrities like Rihanna and Rita Ora sporting the look back in 2017, but after this spring’s fashion shows interest in the style has exploded all over the world putting Silvers in a very fortuitous spot. The demand for vintage terrycloth clothing is high and Silvers has the best of it.
“I hold strong that vintage towels are just the best towels,” she said. “They’re completely sustainably sourced and it’s a way to not only wear history but quality.”
Silvers has gone so far as to start designing and making her own terrycloth clothing using vintage towels she has found either in warehouses, over the internet or in estate and yard sales. She is a hit in Southampton, has had multiple models with tens of thousands of followers sport her clothing on Instagram and has even caught the eye of some high-end designers along the way. The reason being is her terrycloth is different. She has exclusively vintage terrycloth which was made sustainably. Modern terrycloth is often a polyester blend as well as with synthetics. Her work is unlike anything anyone else can offer.
Going to the source
So what does Kannapolis have to do with all of this?
“After collecting so many towels and observing the different qualities that they had, I learned that my favorite were the Cannon Fieldcrest Towels,” Silvers said. “So I began to seek out those particular towels.”
The very first terrycloth towel jacket Silvers ever sold was made out of an old Cannon Mills towel. She sold the item to her friend who is from Boone, North Carolina and learned a little bit of background on where it came from. In selling vintage clothing Silvers likes to tell the story of each garment a customer buys.
“I enjoy learning about all these things,” she said. “Am I doing it for fame? I’m not. Do I think this is going to make me rich? I don’t. But I think it’s interesting and it’s honest work.”
That towel jacket made out of a Cannon Mills towel only piqued Silvers’ interest. After that she started to look for all of the information she could find about this old terrycloth and where it came from. She started by buying the book “Terrycloth” by Monique Combes but that wasn’t quite what she was looking for. Next, she started looking into books on textiles but there wasn’t much about terrycloth in them so she was out of luck there.
Then she came across one particular book which sounded promising: “Cannon Mills and Kannapolis: Persistent Paternalism in a Textile Town” by Timothy W. Vanderburg. Maybe this was what she was looking for.
It wasn’t exactly, but it was something that put her on the right path. Following that she discovered “Remembering Kannapolis: Tales from Towel City” and she knew she was on the right track.
“The more I learned,” she said, “the more I wanted to learn.”
But after trying to find out all she could through her research she came to a convicting conclusion: she could not learn all she needed to through pages in a book. She needed something more.
“I said, ‘You know what, I’m going there. I’m gonna go,” she said. “So I got in the car, I planned the trip about a week ahead of time, maybe two weeks ahead of time and made the trip down.”
Somewhat fortunately for Silvers, her daughter is currently away at summer camp and she has a lot of time to herself which allowed her to make the trip from Rockaway Beach down to Kannapolis. It wasn’t a trip her 1990s van that gets 10 miles to the gallon loved, but it was one she knew would be worth it.
After making the nine-hour drive down to Kannapolis she made her way over to the Cannon Village Visitor’s Center at A.L. Brown High School where Connie Williamson, Mike McLain and Phil Goodman told her stories of Cannon Mills and how James William Cannon founded the Cotton Manufacturing Company back in 1887 which would eventually come to be known as Cannon Mills.
She met up with a local upholsterer who actually bought 15 trailers of stuff after the Mill was shut down in 1982. She learned about Betty Feezor who hosted a show on WBTV in Charlotte from 1953 to 1977 which often focused on things like terrycloth clothing.
Ironically though what she didn’t find much of was towels from Cannon Mills. Much like the Mill Houses in Kannapolis, towels from Cannon Mills are a hot commodity. Silvers said she spoke to a local thrift shop owner that said Cannon towels go almost immediately when they get them in.
“I do love finding out how much people really do value the towels,” she said.
Writing the book on it
Finding towels though wasn’t the point of her trip. She was able to find some stock so she can design some pieces and release a limited collection around Christmas, but the point of coming to Kannapolis was learning more about the product she has been working with for the better part of the decade.
What kind of work went into making what she calls the best vintage towels she can find? Who helped create this legacy of what is now becoming one of the fastest growing fashion trends in the world? How can she tell that story through what she designs?
It goes beyond clothing. Remember how Silvers said she could never quite find the exact thing she was looking for in a terrycloth book? Well, she is now going to write the book on it.
“More than anything I want to contribute something back to the people that made (these towels),” she said. “So I’m walking around and showing people as much as I can the things that I make. I have samples of just about every towel that was ever made by Cannon and I’m going to write a book.”
The story of Cannon Mills can’t simply be told in a single interview neither can the stories of terrycloth clothing and the fashion trend that has been exploding in recent months. It only makes sense to take a deeper dive and honor those people who worked years and years in Kannapolis to make a product which has stood the test of time and is becoming a more and more finite resource.
An unexpected road block; a welcome distraction
This was a trip Silvers was excited to take but it was one she knew would be a challenge. It’s a long drive with a vehicle not meant for it, she had to do a lot of cold calling to find out what she needed to know and had to dig for information, and she knew she was looking for something which is in extremely limited quantities.
But this was a trip that was challenging beyond the logistics. There is absolutely no way to tell a story nowadays without somehow including the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic which, in a way, actually helped Silvers’ business as she did Instagram Live shopping sessions which generated a lot of interest in her product due to the fact she couldn’t open her store.
But two days into her trip to Kannapolis she found out how the pandemic was influencing her life once again. Her birth father Frank who she didn’t meet until she was 21 years old but has been great friends with since connecting with him, was diagnosed with COVID-19 and had to be intubated.
He recently has had part of his lung removed and is undergoing chemotherapy and the news of his situation was incredibly difficult for her to process. She actually found out the news when she was at Gibson Mill doing some research.
But just like so much of what has happened with her over the last decade, even this had a silver lining, one she didn’t realize could lift her spirits in such a challenging moment.
“I had no idea that was a Cannon Mill. I had no idea. A couple of people told me, ‘You’ve got to go to Gibson Mill. You’ve got to go. It’s an antique mall and it will blow your mind and they might have towels there,’” she said. “So I had called there weeks before, a couple weeks before looking for towels. So I showed up and I just had such a time. I (had gotten) the message and it just took my breath away, of course. And I had a whole cart full of things and I parked at the front desk and I went outside and made the phone calls and kind of adjusted my head and wrapped it around what I had to do and I was like, ‘Well, I’ve got to go finish what I started and finish the day.’ So after I had good cry and I made the phone calls I had to make and did some praying I walked back in.
“I told the ladies what was going on. ‘I’m sorry I just ran out but my father,’ and they were just like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ And I was just like, ‘Well I’m here writing a book about terrycloth and I just don’t know what to do,’ and they said, ‘Honey girl did you even know that you are in a Cannon Mill right now?’ And I said, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me. Are you telling me that I’m standing on the floor where this was made?’ ‘That could very well be.’ I couldn’t believe it.
“It was like God had just picked me up out of that whole minute and put me there and they were just such lovely women. They took me around and they grabbed all the things and… although it’s really difficult not to get caught up in a sadness, it’s like, you’ve got to keep moving. You’ve got to keep moving. So I didn’t stop and I’m glad I didn’t stop because my father wouldn’t want me to stop. I came all this way to do something and I was determined to follow through. I did all the things I said I was going to do.”
Silvers said her father is still fighting. She describes Frank as a biker who is still full of p— and vinegar who no one can tell what to do. When she first met Frank she said he showed up the airport in a red Ferrari and they’ve been friends ever since.
She introduced her daughter to Frank for the first time right before the pandemic in March 2020 and saw him in July right after he had part of his lung removed. Frank is a fighter and she knows he will fight. That’s why she knew she had to finish what she started in Kannapolis.
“Success is following through”
Silvers has had to fight her entire life. She is a single mother who was raised by a single mother who has always done everything she can to giver her daughter the life she deserves. She has been met with some failures along the way and even deals with challenges in her current job as the boutique fashion world can be cutthroat, especially in New York as design and idea theft is a constant threat and fear.
But she is happy to have had those challenges. She is even more proud about how she has handled them.
“I think the moral of the story is, ‘Success is following through.’ It’s not necessarily meeting a goal or reaching a goal it’s just trying to do the thing. And when you do the thing you learn from it and I just never gave up. I never stopped doing the things. I just kept learning and experience by experience, all that experience just became bricks in this foundation of this business that grew.”
To find out more about Silvers’ business Zingara Vintage and Handmade Treasures, her shop can be found on Instagram @zingaravintage. She is on Twitter @ZingaraVintage and on Facebook at facebook.com/zingaravintage.
If you happen to have any old terrycloth towels from Cannon Mills and would like to reach out to Erin, or if you have stories about Cannon Mills and terrycloth you would like to tell her, her direct email is erinesilvers@gmail.com.