New York fashion boutique owner makes pilgrimage to Kannapolis amidst terrycloth craze

“I told the ladies what was going on. ‘I’m sorry I just ran out but my father,’ and they were just like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ And I was just like, ‘Well I’m here writing a book about terrycloth and I just don’t know what to do,’ and they said, ‘Honey girl did you even know that you are in a Cannon Mill right now?’ And I said, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me. Are you telling me that I’m standing on the floor where this was made?’ ‘That could very well be.’ I couldn’t believe it.

“It was like God had just picked me up out of that whole minute and put me there and they were just such lovely women. They took me around and they grabbed all the things and… although it’s really difficult not to get caught up in a sadness, it’s like, you’ve got to keep moving. You’ve got to keep moving. So I didn’t stop and I’m glad I didn’t stop because my father wouldn’t want me to stop. I came all this way to do something and I was determined to follow through. I did all the things I said I was going to do.”

Silvers said her father is still fighting. She describes Frank as a biker who is still full of p— and vinegar who no one can tell what to do. When she first met Frank she said he showed up the airport in a red Ferrari and they’ve been friends ever since.