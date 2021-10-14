Raw bar, Asian restaurant and ice cream coming to Gibson Mill Market

The Gibson Mill’s food hall-style dining and shopping experience, Gibson Mill Market, announced its latest additions Thursday.

Passionate about serving locally-sourced and handcrafted cuisine, Scratch Made Hospitality Group will introduce three concepts that will participate in making the market a well-rounded foodie destination.

Scratch Made Hospitality is owned by Ryan Bybee and his business partner David Herzing and currently consists of three North Carolina-based concepts: Village Corner Comfort Kitchen and Bar, recently awarded the Best Restaurant in Cabarrus County, Churn Buddies Ice Cream and Barcos Food Company. Barcos will also in open in Oriental in Eastern North Carolina later this year.

The new concepts coming to the Gibson Mill Market are:

• Barcos Raw Bar, a satellite raw bar inspired by the soon-to-open Barcos Food Company

• Churn Buddies, will expand to open their second location at the Market

• Kuni’s Kitchen, an Asian cuisine concept inspired by Kuni, a Japanese family friend of Ryan