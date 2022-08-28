Reunions: MPHS Class of '67, CHS Class of '72, Wonders Class of '67, ALBHS Class of '72

MPHS Class of 1967 reunion

Mount Pleasant High School Class of 1967 will celebrate its 55th reunion on Oct. 1 from 3-7 p.m. at Bethel Bear Creek Reformed Church Fellowship Hall/Shelter, 18874 Bear Creek Church Road, Mount Pleasant.

It will be casual attire. Buffet dinner at 5 p.m. RSVP as soon as possible to Bonnie Moose (bmoose2@ctc.net). It’s $25/person by Sept. 17: Email Bonnie or Frances C. Helms (franceshelms@carolina.rr.com) for details about payment.

CHS Class of ’72 reunion

The Concord High Class of 1972 will celebrate its 50th reunion on Oct. 29, from 5-10:30 p.m. at 73 & MAIN, 1467 North Main St., Mount Pleasant.

There will be a buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m. and a cash bar from 6-10 p.m., along with music and dancing.

The cost is $45 per person (non-refundable). Classmates must respond with payment by Oct. 1. Mail your check/money order made payable to Kathy Hales-Ross at 6495 Mount Olive Road, Concord, NC 28025.

Please note “Concord High 50th Reunion” on your check/money order. A photographer will be present to take photos for a directory. Cost will be $15 (payable in cash ONLY).

55th reunion of A.L. Brown Class of ’67

The A.L. Brown Class of 1967 is planning its 55th year reunion for Saturday, Oct. 8, at The Club at Irish Creek.

The casual dress event will have a heavy hors d’oeuvres buffet and desserts. The bar will be debit and credit cards only with last call at 8:30 p.m.

The cost is $35 per person with payment due by Sept. 15. Organizers ask that you RSVP as soon as possible. Checks should be made to ALB Class of 1967 and mailed to 300 Beaver St., Landis, NC 28088.

Seating will be available both indoors and on the patio. Gloves and hand sanitizer will be provided at the buffet. Masks are optional. The event is from 4-9 p.m.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact Reba Smith at 707-786-2091 or rebadsmith@aim.com.

A.L. Brown Class of ’72 celebrates

The A.L. Brown Class of 1972 will be celebrating its 50th class reunion on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 7-11 p.m. at the Laurette Center, Kannapolis.

For details and more information, call Tim Jung at 704-574-0819 or email Tim@TimJung.net.