Reunions: Wonders Class of '67, ALBHS Class of '72, Swinsons family

Swinson reunion

The Swinson family reunion will be Sunday, Aug. 7, from 12:30-5 p.m. at Mission Baptist Church, 12444 Mission Church Road, Locust. For more information, call 704-855-9456 after 4 p.m.

55th reunion of A.L. Brown Class of 1967

The A.L. Brown Class of 1967 is planning its the 55th year reunion for Saturday, Oct. 8, at The Club at Irish Creek.

The casual dress event will have a heavy hors d’oeuvres buffet and desserts. The bar will be debit and credit cards only with last call at 8:30 p.m.

The cost is $35 per person with payment due by Sept. 15. Organizers ask that you RSVP as soon as possible. Checks should be made to ALB Class of 1967 and mailed to 300 Beaver St., Landis, NC 28088.

Seating will be available both indoors and on the patio. Gloves and hand sanitizer will be provided at the buffet. Masks are optional. The event is from 4-9 p.m.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact Reba Smith at 707-786-2091 or rebadsmith@aim.com.

A.L. Brown Class of 1972 celebrates

The A.L. Brown Class of 1972 will be celebrating its 50th class reunion on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 7-11 p.m. at the Laurette Center, Kannapolis.

For details and more information, call Tim Jung at 704-574-0819 or email Tim@TimJung.net.