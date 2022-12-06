Santa is at Carolina Mall

CONCORD – Enjoy the magic of Santa at the Carolina Mall this holiday season! Share your Christmas wish list and have your picture taken with Santa by our joyful Christmas elves now through Christmas Eve.

Wear your festive pajamas every Tuesday or get silly with an ugly Christmas sweater every Thursday while Santa is at the mall. Enjoy listening to Christmas classics during Storytime with Santa on Wednesdays, Dec. 7th and 14th at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Santa’s workshop has several photo packages available and prices vary.

Reservations and walk-ups are welcome. For more information on Santa events and to make a reservation to meet Santa visit www.carolinamall.com.

Visiting with Santa hours are:

Now – Dec. 24th : Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Sunday 1- 6 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mall holiday hours

In addition to the Santa experience, the mall will operate alternative hours during the holiday season. The mall will be closed on Christmas Day.

The mall will be open the following holiday hours:

Now – Dec. 24th: Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Sunday: 12:30 - 6 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 12:30- 6 p.m.