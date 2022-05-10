Sing for Spring! community concert coming to Frank Liske Park

Sing for Spring! to prepare for the Memorial Day weekend, The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of Cabarrus and Stanly Counties (SAWA) along with Shoe Show, Inc. is presenting a patriotic themed concert featuring the Piedmont Choral Society and the West Cabarrus High School choral program at Frank Liske Amphitheater Sunday, May 22.

Frank Liske Park is located at 4001 Stough Rd. SW, Concord, NC 28027-8960. Admission to this family-friendly event is free. Complimentary refreshments will be available and seating will open at 2:00 pm. The concert begins at 3 p.m.

“The Piedmont Choral Society is delighted to be a part of this very worthy fundraiser,” said PCS President Kay Yates. “This will be our first public appearance since our 2019 Christmas concerts.”

The choral society will be presenting a portion of their past annual “All Patriotic Music” concerts, along with a special musical tribute to WWII. One of the soloists will be Cy Maulden, a life long musician, band director, music instructor and Choir Director Emeritus at Forest Hill United Methodist Church, Concord. Maulden served in WWII and celebrated his 98th birthday in January.

“We’re thrilled to be making music again to celebrate our country, salute our military personnel and veterans, and give deserving honor and respect to the memory of all the heroes who have gone before.”

The group is directed by Joseph Judge. Joe is also Director of Choral Activities and Assistant Professor of Music at Pfeiffer University.

The West Cabarrus High School Musical Theater class, under the direction of Laura Turner, will be performing several Broadway tunes during this event. Come out and support our newest high school in Cabarrus County!

This event is in lieu of the SAWA/Shoe Shoe, Inc. Souper Bowl historically held in February, which has not been held either this or last year due to the pandemic.

The Souper Bowl was always an opportunity for the community to come together for good fellowship for a good cause and our hope is that the Sing for Spring concert will be a similar opportunity for a celebration of spring, a healthy dose of patriotic music and enthusiasm (maybe even a sing-along?) in addition to that same good fellowship for a good cause, all outside in the fresh air.

The Sing for Spring celebration is sponsored by Shoe Show, Inc. and other area businesses and individuals. Donations of any size in support of SAWA programs will be gratefully accepted. The Salvation Army kettles so familiar at Christmas will be employed for this purpose. Individuals or businesses can obtain more information about making monetary or other donations (snacks, beverages, door prizes) in advance for this benefit by contacting 704-782-7822.

Volunteers will be available at Frank Liske the day of the event to assist with directions to the amphitheater and parking. Please note that amphitheater seating has no back support, so attendees may wish to bring blankets or lawn chairs. Service animals only, please. We look forward to seeing you there!

In case inclement weather is forecast, cancellation information will be posted on the website on Saturday, May 21st: https://sawaconcordnc.org/ or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SAWAofConcordNC or on Nextdoor: https://nextdoor.com/news_feed

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary was established to work hand-in-hand with The Salvation Army to strengthen, support and encourage its ministries and mission. The Auxiliary assists in their ministry to individuals and families in need within the community in the following ways: food, emergency night shelter, summer camp, Angel Tree, small gifts to nursing home residents, aid with rent and utilities, soup kitchen meals (lunch served Mon-Fri), college scholarships, clothing, equipment and supplies, and other needs as presented. This year, The Salvation Army has received an increase in requests from individuals in need as we continue to experience the effects of the pandemic. Construction has begun on the new Center of Hope, which will provide expanded emergency shelter for women, men and families. Residents will have access to:

• Medical and mental health care

• Finance and budgeting classes

• GED and vocational classes

• Life skills classes

• Intensive case management.