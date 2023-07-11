CHARLOTTE – North Carolina’s largest pottery sale with the state’s top ceramic artists returns to The Mint Museum 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 on the lawn of Mint Museum Randolph, located at 2730 Randolph Road in Charlotte.

Organized by The Mint Museum, the 2023 Potters Market at the Mint will feature 55 top potters working in North Carolina. The potters were selected through a competitive jury process and will be exhibiting and selling their best work. The event helps support the artists and introduces ceramic arts and collections of The Mint Museum to new audiences. The event includes pottery demonstrations, live music, a beer garden, and food concessions.

This year’s Potters Market also coincides with the opening of Walter Scott Lenox and American Belleek at Mint Museum Randolph. The exhibition will feature 80 of the earliest decades of American Belleek porcelain works. Admission to The Mint Museum is included in the price of a Potters Market ticket.

"Potters Market at the Mint is one of the most beloved events hosted at the museum and a wonderful way to celebrate North Carolina’s rich pottery traditions," says Todd Herman, PhD, president and CEO of The Mint Museum. "We are excited to bring people from throughout the state together to experience this one-of-kind event and to support our talented ceramic artists. It is a wonderful opportunity to see high-quality ceramic work in one place and meet the makers to learn more about their work and creative processes.”

Tickets for Potters Market at the Mint start at $20 per person. Proceeds support arts education and programming at The Mint Museum. To purchase tickets and learn more about participating potters, visit pottersmarketatthemint.com.

The Potters Market was established in 2005 by the Delhom Service League, the ceramics affiliate of The Mint Museum from 1972 through the spring of 2022. The affiliate group was established following the arrival of Miss M. Mellanay Delhom and her outstanding collection of historical pottery and porcelain. The organization had a profound impact in supporting key projects of the museum’s decorative arts program. The Mint is pleased to continue this legacy event that highlights the depth and breadth of ceramics from “The Pottery State.”

The 2023 Potters Market at the Mint is generously presented by Principal Foundation.

About The Mint Museum

Established in 1936 as North Carolina’s first art museum, The Mint Museum is a leading, innovative cultural institution and museum of international art and design. With two locations — Mint Museum Randolph in the heart of Eastover and Mint Museum Uptown at Levine Center for the Arts — the Mint boasts one of the largest collections in the Southeast and is committed to engaging and inspiring members of the global community. For more information, visit mintmuseum.org.