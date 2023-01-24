Tray Wellington's approach to banjo asks audiences to shelf any preconceived notions

Tray Wellington doesn't want his audience to limit their expectations of the banjo or the banjo player. It's for everyone, and it's not just for strumming bluegrass or old-time.

Friday, Feb. 17, the Tray Wellington Band comes to the Davis Theatre to treat audiences to plenty of bluegrass and old-time music strumming from his banjo, but also blues and most undeniably, a strong jazz influence.

Tray sums up his thoughts on expectations when talking about his album Black Banjo. “I wanted to re-envision people’s perspectives on who and what it means to play banjo," said Wellington. "So many times people think playing banjo is for ‘white people,’ and I want to show people that that’s simply not at all the case, as anyone can play any form of music they want and whatever instrument they want."

Tickets for the Tray Wellington Band, led by 2019 IMBA Momentum Instrumentalist of the Year Tray Wellington, cost $27 and are available online at https://bit.ly/TrayTix.

What: Tray Wellington Band

When: Friday, February 17, 8 p.m.

Where: Davis Theatre inside the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord

This Week (Jan. 25 - 29)

Hi, Fly Guy! – Cabarrus County Public Library, Kannapolis – Wednesday, Jan. 25, 4-5 p.m. Here’s the buzz. We’ll be celebrating our love of Fly Guy with trivia, games, and a craft. Recommended for ages 6-11; Cost is free; Meeting Room, 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis. For more information, email mdmetz@cabarruscounty.us.

STEAM Explorers: Hot vs. Cold – Cabarrus County Public Library, Mt. Pleasant – Thursday, Jan. 26, 4-5 p.m. Do you love all things science? Join us for engaging, hands-on activities exploring the fields of science, technology and art. Recommended for ages 6-11; Cost is free; Conference Room, 8556 Cook Street, Mt. Pleasant. For more information, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/steam-explorers-hot-vs-cold/.

Adult DIY – TBR Bookmarks – Cabarrus County Public Library, Harrisburg – Friday, Jan. 27, 4-5 p.m. Ready to tackle a New Year of reading? Come make a fun and colorful bookmark to help keep track of what you’ve read and what you want to read! All supplies provided. Registration is required; Cost is free; Meeting Room, 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. For more information, email mdmurphy@cabarruscounty.us.

Next Week (Jan. 30- Feb. 5)

Crafters Corner – Monday, Jan. 30, 4 - 5 p.m. Gather with other crafters to work on crafts in a comfortable atmosphere. Registration Required; Recommended for adults; Cost is free; Conference Room, 8556 Cook Street, Mt. Pleasant. To register, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/crafters-corner-mtp/

FunkyTown Sketch Club – Saturday, Feb. 4, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Fulltime FunkyTown hosting their second meetup of the year! Located at Mac Tabby Cat Café, inside and outside of the café. Make sure to reserve your slots if you would like to enjoy the full experience Mac Tabby Cat Café has to offer or enjoy the café from the outside and sitting area. No experience or supplies required. Recommended for all ages; Cost varies for experience. Mac Tabby Cat Café, 25 Market St SW, Concord. To reserve time slots for particular experiences, visit https://www.mactabby.com/concord-reservations/ For more information, visit https://fulltimefunkytown.com/funkytown-sketch-club

2023 North Carolina Black Heritage Festival – Saturday, Feb. 4, 1 – 5 p.m. The 2023 North Carolina Black Heritage Festival themed "Remember the past, Celebrate the present, & Shape the future" will feature 100 black owned companies. Crafts, culture, art, games, performances, information and more is some of what attendees can expect. Cost is free; Recommended for families; Cabarrus Arena & Events Center 4751 NC-49, Concord. For more information, visit https://allevents.in/concord/2023-nc-black-heritage-festival/10000464743730007.

Upcoming

Art on the Go Logan Recreation Center – Monday, Feb. 6, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. The Cabarrus Arts Council’s traveling arts activity series makes a stop at Logan Recreation Center, 151 Rone Ave SW, Concord! We'll bring the craft projects, instructors and arts supplies. You bring your imagination. Sponsored by the Hilliard Family Foundation. Art on the Go events are free and open to the public. https://fb.me/e/2jPX09P3b

Art on the Go Midland Library – Tuesday, Feb. 7, 4:30-5:30 p.m. The Cabarrus Arts Council’s traveling arts activity series makes a stop at Midland Branch of the Cabarrus County Public Library, 4297 NC-24, Midland! We'll bring the craft projects, instructors and arts supplies. You bring your imagination. Sponsored by the Hilliard Family Foundation. Art on the Go events are free and open to the public. To register: https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/art-on-the-go-mid-2/

Tray Wellington Band - Friday, Feb. 17, 8 p.m. Tray Wellington Band is a high energy acoustic Newgrass group led by banjo virtuoso and two-time International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) award winner Tray Wellington. This group pushes the boundaries of bluegrass music by incorporating bossa nova, jazz, and blues elements to create a unique, new exciting sound that simultaneously pays tribute to their bluegrass heroes before them. Tickets, $27; Davis Theatre, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC. For more information, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/tray-wellington-band.

Art Lab - Wednesday, Feb. 22, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Family Day - Saturday, Feb. 25, 1-4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/arts-education/family-days

Opera Carolina’s The Tortoise and the Hare – Saturday, Feb. 25, 1:30 & 3:30 p.m. The less-than-humble Hare has just won another race when Tortoise speaks up that she wants to join the track team. After he tells her that she can’t be on the team because she’s a turtle, our tenacious Tortoise challenges Hare to a race for her place on the team. Will sheer speed take the lead or will slow and steady determination win the race? Registration required; Recommended for children. Davis Theatre, 65 Union Street, downtown Concord. Visit www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/arts-education/family-days for registration link.

Damn Tall Buildings - Friday, March 10, 8 p.m. Damn Tall Buildings is a tight, harmonizing, swinging trio that specializes in bluegrass but also expertly ventures through jazz, ragtime, country swing, and contemporary singer-songwriter styles. Most of all, they are FUN – it is just clear as can be that they are having a blast on stage and enjoying taking the audience along for the ride. Tickets: $35; Davis Theatre, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC. For more information, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/damn-tall-buildings.

Art Lab - Wednesday, March 15, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Art Walk on Union - Saturday, April 1, 11 a.m. -4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by the City of Concord. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

Art Lab - Wednesday, April 19, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

The Steel Wheels - Saturday, April 22, 8 p.m. The Steel Wheels have enthralled audiences across the country with their heady brew of original soulful mountain music. Based in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, this dynamic band marries old-time musical traditions with their own innovative sound. Tickets: $37.50; Davis Theatre, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC. For more information, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/the-steel-wheels.

Art on the Go Midland Library – Tuesday, May 9, 4:30-5:30 p.m. The Cabarrus Arts Council’s traveling arts activity series makes a stop at Midland Branch of the Cabarrus County Public Library, 4297 NC-24, Midland! We'll bring the craft projects, instructors and arts supplies. You bring your imagination. Sponsored by the Hilliard Family Foundation. Art on the Go events are free and open to the public. To register: https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/art-on-the-go-mid-3/

Alex Cuba - Thursday, May 11, 7:30 p.m. Winner of the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album, Alex Cuba is a singer-songwriter who is not tied to tradition. His sugarcane-sweet melodies, pop-soul hooks and powerful guitar riffs relinquish conventional stereotypes that exemplify much of the Latin music landscape. Tickets: $37.50/; Davis Theatre, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC. For more information, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/alex-cuba.

Art Lab - Wednesday, May 31, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Family Day - Saturday, June 10, 1-4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/arts-education/family-days

Art Walk on Union - Saturday, June 24, 11a.m. -4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by the City of Concord. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

Art Lab - Wednesday, June 28, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Ongoing

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - noon and 1 – 4 p.m., closed noon -1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.

Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord) - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).