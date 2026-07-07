Alert Special Weather Statement until TUE 7:45 PM EDT Jul 7, 2026 Jul 7, 2026 Updated 5 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail This EveningWhat’s Happening:Strong thunderstorms are moving northeast at 25 mph, impacting southeastern Catawba, Lincoln, and Gaston Counties until 7:45 PM EDT.Affected Areas:GastoniaLincolntonMt HollyCherryvilleBessemer CityDallasStanleyLowellRanloHigh ShoalsWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 40 mphPea size hail (up to 0.25 inches) Impacts:Gusty winds may knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. People are also reading… Friday Five: Adventures in fireworks, road construction and new businesses Rowan woman charged with attempted murder of husband Trash refereeing made USA red card a whole lot harder to swallow Cabarrus, Rowan projects included in new state budget David Hoffmann is investing millions to preserve local newspapers Harrisburg gears up for expanded July 4 celebration with rides, live music, parade and fireworks CHURCH EVENTS: Community breakfast, bluegrass gospel America 250: Fireworks, fun and service to veterans Cannon Ballers to host July 4 celebration featuring baseball, concert and fireworks Former NFL RB Chris Johnson reveals ALS battle Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce marry in New York City Charlotte's big armored vehicle plant more than twice Hendrick's size in Concord 'Christmas in July' raising funds to meet growing demand for Community Free Clinic Cabarrus Calendar UPDATED - Happy birthday America - Cabarrus celebrates freedom Safety Tips:If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building.Secure loose outdoor items to prevent damage.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or independenttribune.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Special Weather Statement until TUE 2:30 PM EDT Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Pea-Size Hail This Afternoon Special Weather Statement until TUE 3:00 PM EDT Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail This Afternoon Watch Now: Related Video Donald Trump admits asking Gianni Infantino to review Folarin Balogun red card Khamenei’s Three Sons Spotted CRYING At State Funeral; Supreme Leader Mojtaba Remains Absent | Iran Khamenei’s Three Sons Spotted CRYING At State Funeral; Supreme Leader Mojtaba Remains Absent | Iran How to make a portable air conditioner for summer How to make a portable air conditioner for summer Are warehouse clubs like Costco worth it for back‑to‑school? Are warehouse clubs like Costco worth it for back‑to‑school?