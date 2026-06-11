Alert Special Weather Statement until THU 4:30 PM EDT Jun 11, 2026 Jun 11, 2026 Updated 7 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail This AfternoonWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is impacting northeastern Catawba and west central Iredell counties. The storm is moving southeast at 15 mph and is expected to continue through 4:30 PM EDT.Affected Areas:ClaremontCatawbaLookout Shoals LakeConoverOxfordBandysWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mphPea-sized hailImpacts: Gusty winds may knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objectsMinor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible People are also reading… Concord men charged with stealing $591K worth of electricity Former Hartsell School educators reunite to share memories Friday Five: Dash In, Kellswater Lowe's Foods opening Panthers veteran may have upper hand in top position battle Amazon, Corning multi-billion dollar pact to yield 1,000 jobs Historic Biltmore Forest estate tied to Founding Father lists for $9.75 million Tucker Gardens Tour to benefit CVAN Saturday Commercial structure fire on Derita Road in Concord Cabarrus students dominate Blumey finalist lists; Cox Mill's Woerner earns regional theater award Concord police seek fifth suspect in February double homicide Rider Transit seeks public input on proposed route changes Health center’s director denies clinic harmed patients by over-prescribing opioids 4 biggest takeaways from Panthers' 2026 mandatory minicamp Cabarrus deputies take part in Special Olympics Torch Run, opening ceremony Cannon School celebrates the Class of 2026 at 28th Commencement Ceremony Safety Tips:If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a buildingSecure loose outdoor items to prevent them from being blown awayWhen to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or independenttribune.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Severe Thunderstorm Warning until THU 5:15 PM EDT Severe Thunderstorms with Strong Winds and Hail Expected Until 5:15 PM EDT Watch Now: Related Video US and Iranian attacks dent ceasefire, Iranian sources say talks intensify US ramps up 2026 FIFA World Cup security with counter-drone tech, airport-style screenings US ramps up 2026 FIFA World Cup security with counter-drone tech, airport-style screenings Steilacoom ferry terminal Pride flag draws angry emails, town cites state lease Steilacoom ferry terminal Pride flag draws angry emails, town cites state lease A quick guide to the stadium rules for the FIFA World Cup A quick guide to the stadium rules for the FIFA World Cup