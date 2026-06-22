Alert Special Weather Statement until MON 9:00 PM EDT Jun 22, 2026 Jun 22, 2026 Updated 5 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds to Parts of North Carolina This EveningWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is moving through north central Catawba, Alexander, and northwestern Iredell counties. The storm is expected to continue until 9:00 PM EDT, moving east at 35 mph.Affected Areas:TaylorsvilleBethlehemStony PointLove ValleyLake HickorySt. StephensHiddeniteLittle River in Alexander CountyMillersvilleEllendaleWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 40 mphImpacts:Potential for tree limbs to be knocked downUnsecured objects may be blown around People are also reading… Friday Five:Honoring Charlie Barbee, Creamery reopens and let the celebrations begin Cabarrus' Larry Pittman calls Juneteenth 'a lie' and uses racial slur to man at commissioners meeting Kannapolis native completes OB-GYN residency, accepts Chicago physician position Kannapolis to celebrate Juneteenth with day of music, food, vendors and free movie Cabarrus Health Sciences Institute tops high school achievement in county Extradition hearing delayed in NC Sun Drop murders cold case Splash of Color Quilt Show set for Friday and Saturday in Concord Old Courthouse Theatre wraps up 50th season with gala Rowan-Cabarrus nursing student earns statewide workforce scholarship North Carolina Zoo volunteers surpass 1 million hours of service Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society to host public reading of Declaration of Independence Cabarrus commissioners adopt $560.9 million budget, keep property tax rate unchanged Kannapolis and Concord reach agreement to keep Rider bus routes Irvin Elementary's Rachel Gillcrist CCS Teacher of the Year Cabarrus commissioners select John Eller as next county manager Safety Tips:If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building.Secure loose outdoor items to prevent them from being blown away.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or independenttribune.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Does Prime Day include free shipping? The hidden costs to watch for Pack These Essential Medicines For Your Next Vacation Pack These Essential Medicines For Your Next Vacation Vandals Warned of Criminal Charges Over Reflecting Pool Damage Vandals Warned of Criminal Charges Over Reflecting Pool Damage Starmer Steps Down After Emotional Downing Street Farewell Starmer Steps Down After Emotional Downing Street Farewell