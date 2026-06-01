Alert Special Weather Statement until MON 4:00 PM EDT Jun 1, 2026 Jun 1, 2026 Updated 13 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail This AfternoonWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is moving southeast at 15 mph, impacting southeastern Catawba and eastern Lincoln counties through 4:00 PM EDT. Another storm is developing near Sherrills Ford.Affected Areas:NewtonMaidenWestportBoger CityIron StationLake NormanDenverLowesvilleSherrills FordTerrellWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 50 mphHail up to half an inch in diameter Impacts:Possible damage to trees and outdoor objectsMinor hail damage to vehicles and property People are also reading… Friday Five: Luxury apartments, skyrocketing home prices, shagging a restaurant and summer kids program Arrest made in Sundrop murders case - suspect in Washington state Former Hartsell School educators reunite to share memories Nearly 18 years later, arrest made in Concord’s Sun Drop murders Sun Drop murders suspect contacted by police nearly 300 times in last 15 years Race is on to save 4,000 acres along Yadkin River. Alcoa selling off the land Segments of Cabarrus County road will be resurfaced 32 Cabarrus nonprofits awarded $385,000 through Cannon family charitable trust Cabarrus County Agricultural Fair Board awards scholarships to local students 2026-2027 official Cabarrus County, NC Destination Guide available Concord manager proposes $402.4 million budget with no property tax increase Charlotte teen charged in Concord homicide, police say Botched Tennessee execution sparks US death row debate Cannon Ballers go back in time as the Kannapolis Towelers Friday Five: New McDonald's, deli, changes at Concord Mills and more Safety Tips:Seek shelter indoors if you are outside.Monitor local radio and TV stations for updates.If near Lake Norman, move indoors or to a vehicle immediately.Stay away from water during the storm to avoid lightning strikes.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or independenttribune.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Iran says it will stop negotiating with the US, completely block the Strait of Hormuz, citing ceasefire violations Why Israel’s capture of Lebanon’s Beaufort Castle matters Why Israel’s capture of Lebanon’s Beaufort Castle matters Israeli airstrikes devastate Lebanon’s Tyre Israeli airstrikes devastate Lebanon’s Tyre Judge blocks Trump's Kennedy center plan and halts renovation plan Judge blocks Trump's Kennedy center plan and halts renovation plan