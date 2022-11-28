WeBuild Concord partners to break ground in historic Logan Community

CONCORD – WeBuild Concord, in collaboration with the city of Concord, Cabarrus County, and other partners, will begin one of the most significant homeownership efforts in the historic Logan Community.

The effort begins with a groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 30 at 2:30 p.m. for the Lincoln Street Townhome Project, a 26-unit townhome development designed to increase affordable housing and homeownership. The city of Concord and Cabarrus County support the effort with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and the city’s affordable housing revolving fund. The more than $6 million project will provide an opportunity that eludes many residents.

Today, less than 30-35% of residents in the Logan Community own their homes. This is extremely low, given the Logan Community's rich history and significant contributions to Concord. The Lincoln Street Townhome project will help address the low homeownership rates and affordable housing challenges facing many residents.

"We have the opportunity to create a new and inclusive legacy for Logan and other parts of Concord," said Dr. Patrick Graham, CEO of WeBuild Concord. "The untapped talent found in communities like Logan can help Concord and Cabarrus County be a greater player within our region and economy. Affordable ownership is critical to our future."

Several leaders support the effort. Speakers for the groundbreaking ceremony include William C. "Bill" Dusch, mayor of the city of Concord; Steve Morris, chair of the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners; AJ Clark, president of the Logan Community Association; Betty Stocks, a city council member for District 3; Tyrone

Harmon of CEO, Harmon Construction, LLC; and JC McKenzie the board chair of WeBuild Concord and a city council member for District 4.

The Lincoln Street Townhome Project groundbreaking ceremony will begin Nov. 30 at 2:30 p.m. at 338 Lincoln Street Southwest, Concord, NC 28025. It will be the first of more than $12 million in affordable and equitable housing projects by WeBuild Concord this upcoming year.