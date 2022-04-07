MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Cannon Ballers set for another season at Atrium Health Ballpark

KANNAPOLIS – A second season of Minor League Baseball at Atrium Health Ballpark is set to begin.

On Friday, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers open the 2022 season with a three-game homestand against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. It will be the first game of the season for both teams.

First pitch is 7 p.m. at Atrium Health Ballpark, which has quickly become a gem for downtown Kannapolis.

The stadium was scheduled to open in 2020, but the season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the inaugural Cannon Ballers game at the facility was played last May – a loss to the Down East Wood Ducks.

Last season, under manager Guillermo Quiroz, the Cannon Ballers posted a 40-79 record and finished fourth in the Carolina League’s Southern Division.

The Cannon Ballers play host to Fayetteville on Friday, Saturday and Sunday before taking a day off and embarking on a five-game road trip against the Kinston-based Down East Wood Ducks.

Friday’s game promotion will feature a magnetic game schedule giveaway, and the night will end with post-game fireworks. Fireworks will also highlight Saturday’s game against the Woodpeckers, and the stadium will be filled with dogs on Sunday for the popular Bark in the Park promotion.

After traveling to Kinston, the Cannon Ballers return home on April 19 and play host to the Fredricksburg Nationals for six consecutive days.

That will complete the Cannon Ballers’ home games for the month of April.

For ticket information, visit the team website at www.kcballers.com