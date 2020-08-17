NCEdCloud issue resolved after students, teachers have problems logging in on first day of school

CABARRUS COUNTY — NCEdCloud IAM, the state’s service delivery platform that has been put in place for the start of the educational year, has already experienced problems on the first day of school.
The service which provides a centralized and standard way to manage accounts, roles and permissions for cloud technologies for educators and students, was having issues allowing individuals to log in Monday morning.
“The NCEdCloud IAm Service experienced a degradation in service this morning,” Identity Automation, the state’s NCEdCloud IAM Service Provider, said in a statement. “Our team is still working to identify the root cause.
“While we’re working to identify the problem, we have significantly increased the number of infrastructure resources available to service to ensure that the NCEdCloud community does not experience additional issues.
“We have our top support engineering, devops, and architect teams working on this issue. We will provide a root-cause once the team has identified the source of the problem.”
Both Kannapolis City Schools and Cabarrus County Schools experienced issues with logging into the system — which is vital to the online education portion of the school year — on Monday.
KCS released a statement during the morning updating the situation.
“Things are slowly coming back online,” the statement read. “Please have students to try to log in throughout the day to check their ability to access the system.”
It took a bit of time, but eventually both school districts were able to get back online throughout the morning.
CCS reported when asked in an email that the state had resolved the issue.
KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell said the district had some little issues here and there, but the login problem was the most inconvenient one they faced to begin the day.
Apart from that though, the morning went pretty well for KCS.
“Honestly that was the biggest thing (logging in) we ran into,” he said. “Car rider lines were a little long this morning, but car rider lines are always long on the first morning, and there was a kid or two that didn’t get picked up that thought they were supposed to be in (Cohort) A that were really in Cohort B, those kind of little things.
“It’s just a matter of little more communication, but overall, I think communication has been probably the best it’s ever been — there will be somebody that will disagree with that because their particular circumstances are different — but I’ve counted so far, and I’ve been to all but two schools, and we’ve had, as they came in the door, only seven kids without a mask.”
He continued: “Little things like that tell you, you probably did reasonably well with communicating expectations at school.”
