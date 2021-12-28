Protecting your right to grow your own food

Do you know where your food comes from? Aside from saying Harris Teeter, Food Lion, or Wegman’s, it is an important question to many North Carolinians.

In a recent Civitas poll by the John Locke Foundation, 36% of 600 people surveyed said they "very often" check labels to see which country or state produces the food or beverage they purchase. Nearly 85% of respondents said it is important to know that their food comes from the United States rather than another country, and 78.5% say it is important to know their food comes from North Carolina versus another state.

The poll also asked about the importance of having a protected right to grow your own food. Seventy-five percent of those surveyed support an amendment to the N.C. Constitution to declare that all individuals have a natural, inherent, and unalienable right to grow, raise, harvest, produce, and consume the food of their own choosing for their own nourishment, sustenance, bodily health, and well-being.