Top Story Spotlight TOWN CREEK INDIAN MOUND Town Creek Indian Mound visitor center to close for renovation From staff reports Jul 23, 2026 Jul 23, 2026 Updated 9 hrs ago 0 The Town Creek Indian Mound is located near Mount Gilead and is the only state historic site dedicated to Native Americans. Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports MOUNT GILEAD — The visitor center and gift shop at Town Creek Indian Mound State Historic Site will close July 28 as the site begins preparations for a major renovation project.kAmp=E9@F89 E96 G:D:E@C 46?E6C H:== 36 4=@D65[ E96 8C@F?5D — :?4=F5:?8 E96 46C6>@?:2= >@F?5 2?5 C64@?DECF4E65 }2E:G6 G:==286 — H:== C6>2:? @A6? 7@C D6=7\8F:565 E@FCD 7C@> h 2]>] E@ d A]>] %F6D52J E9C@F89 $2EFC52J] #6DEC@@>D H:== 2=D@ C6>2:? 2G2:=23=6 5FC:?8 @A6C2E:?8 9@FCD]k^Am The visitor center at Town Creek Indian Mound State Historic Site will close for a major construction project on July 28. Photo Courtesy of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ E96 }]r] s6A2CE>6?E @7 }2EFC2= 2?5 rF=EFC2= #6D@FC46D[ DE277 H:== FD6 E96 4=@DFC6 A6C:@5 E@ 4@?5F4E C6D62C49[ 56G6=@A ?6H 6I9:3:ED 2?5 AC6A2C6 E@ C6=@42E6 @A6C2E:@?D 367@C6 E96 9:DE@C:4 D:E6 4=@D6D 4@>A=6E6=J 7@C 4@?DECF4E:@? =2E6C E9:D J62C]k^Am People are also reading… Rowan-Cabarrus launches one-year plumbing certificate program Public hearing Tuesday on up to $400 million in Cabarrus education bonds Fayetteville is NC’s sixth-largest city. So where are the skyscrapers? Friday Five: Caldwell Park and Rogers Lake Road bridge open Two veteran Kannapolis police leaders retire after nearly three decades of service Commissioners approve $400M bond package for November ballot Governor appoints Concord council member to state juvenile justice panel Legislature changes Kannapolis elections to partisan races Atrium’s WakeMed acquisition faces new hurdle after State Health Plan decision Cabarrus gets first case of cyclosporiasis, officials urge precautions Correll Farms, Big Elm and Second Harvest partner to feed the hungry Christmas in July kicks off final push for Summer Shootout titles Harrisburg graduate receives 2026 arts scholarship Concord breaks ground on David Phillips Park, new nature-focused destination Free Charlotte speedway passes for NC leaders went undisclosed. That’s going to change k9am%96 ?6H G:D:E@C 46?E6Ck^9am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAmQ%96 ?6H G:D:E@C 46?E6C 2?5 6I9:3:E H:== 8C62E=J 6?92?46 @FC G:D:E@CDV F?56CDE2?5:?8 @7 E96 9:DE@CJ 2?5 D:8?:7:42?46 @7 %@H? rC66< x?5:2? |@F?5[Q $:E6 |2?286C z6G:? |6=G:? D2:5 :? 2 DE2E6>6?E] Q(6 2C6 6I4:E65 E@ 86E DE2CE65 2?5 2AAC64:2E6 E96 AF3=:4VD F?56CDE2?5:?8 2D H6 >2<6 @A6C2E:@?2= 25;FDE>6?ED E@ 6?DFC6 E96 @G6C2== DF446DD @7 E9:D AC@;64E]Qk^AmkAm%96 56A2CE>6?E D2:5 FA52E6D @? @A6C2E:?8 9@FCD 2?5 7FEFC6 4=@DFC6D H:== 36 A@DE65 @? E96 %@H? rC66< x?5:2? |@F?5 H63D:E6 2?5 D@4:2= >65:2 244@F?ED]k^Am k9am(9J :E :D D:8?:7:42?Ek^9am kAm%@H? rC66< x?5:2? |@F?5 AC6D6CG6D @?6 @7 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2VD >@DE D:8?:7:42?E p>6C:42? x?5:2? 2C4926@=@8:42= D:E6D] u@C >@C6 E92? `[___ J62CD[ x?5:86?@FD A6@A=6 =:G65 2?5 72C>65 :? E96 C68:@? 367@C6 tFC@A62? D6EE=6>6?E] %@52J[ G:D:E@CD 42? 6IA=@C6 C64@?DECF4E65 762EFC6D :?4=F5:?8 E96 62CE96? >@F?5[ EH@ E6>A=6 DECF4EFC6D[ 2 3FC:2= 9@FD6 2?5 2 DFCC@F?5:?8 DE@4<256 E92E @776C 2 8=:>AD6 :?E@ AC6\r@=F>3:2? =:76 :? E96 !:65>@?E]k^AmkAm%@H? rC66< x?5:2? |@F?5 :D E96 @?=J }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 DE2E6 9:DE@C:4 D:E6 565:42E65 6I4=FD:G6=J E@ p>6C:42? x?5:2? 96C:E286] xE :D @A6C2E65 3J E96 s:G:D:@? @7 $E2E6 w:DE@C:4 $:E6D H:E9:? E96 }]r] s6A2CE>6?E @7 }2EFC2= 2?5 rF=EFC2= #6D@FC46D]k^Am kAm%96 D:E6 :D =@42E65 2E d_h %@H? rC66< |@F?5 #@25 :? |@F?E v:=625] u@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ G:D:E E96 D:E6VD H63D:E6 @C 42== h`_\cbh\eg_a]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video DR Congo's Ebola outbreak becomes fastest ever recorded Chickenpox outbreak spreads across Gaza’s overcrowded tent camps Chickenpox outbreak spreads across Gaza’s overcrowded tent camps GDP Rises Above Expectations Despite Recession Fears GDP Rises Above Expectations Despite Recession Fears Trump approves nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia: report Trump approves nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia: report