COLUMN: Biden administration reckless with the truth

A television gameshow popular for parts of six decades serves as a metaphor for the current political scene in this country. The premise of “To Tell the Truth” called for a panel of four celebrities to attempt to guess which of three participants held whatever job was described at the start of the show. The two who did not hold the aforementioned job were encouraged to use every measure of lie and deceit they could muster when questioned by members of the celebrity panel.
Essentially, the ability to lie and deceive was the key to success for the three participants, who were paid based on the wrong votes by the celebrity panel. The actual job holder was required to answer questions truthfully, however. The panel, near the end of the show, voted for one of the three they thought most likely to hold the job, based on that person’s ability to convincingly answer questions.
At the show’s end, the actual person would be asked to stand up, with several fakes taking place among the three contestants before the correct one stood.
The panel of three in today’s political world consists of Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Lady Liberty. For two of the three—Biden and Pelosi—to pretend to be the third—Lady Liberty—a heavy dose of old fashioned subterfuge is required. Lies and deceit litter the path to success, in other words.
The job? That should be obvious to most of us. One represents freedom, opportunity and a guarantee that government will serve not suppress. The other two, well, not that. Instead, they are out to create an alternate reality where the rest of us follow along like naïve puppies awaiting a treat.
There is ample evidence that Biden and Pelosi have been successful in their ability to deceive, at least for now.
Take the latest example, a gigantic bill to provide funding for infrastructure. Biden and Pelosi, and their ilk, have attempted to redefine “infrastructure” in ways heretofore unheard of in the minds of rational people. Infrastructure for most of us conjures images of failing bridges and potholes in public streets. However, in order to deceive and achieve, supporters call it infrastructure funding and load it with socialist programs that will do little other than create more and deeper dependence on the federal government.
The examples of deception are numerous. Much of it is framed as one thing but focused on another—namely the Green New Deal. Ultimate deception.
According to USA Today, nearly 28 percent of the funds allocated for transportation--$174 billion—are designated for electric vehicles. Compare that to the $115 billion intended for repair on roads and bridges. A boondoggle of wasted tax dollars and itself a symbol of misguided federal funding—Amtrak—would receive $80 billion for repairs.
The bulk of the plan cuts to the heart of the problem--$650 billion for “Quality of life at home.” Translated, that is no more than bringing homes and commercial structures up to green standards. A whopping $213 billion is intended to retrofit homes and commercial buildings. The remainder of the $650 billion goes to initiatives that are clearly Green New Deal priorities.
These people throw billions around like a 20-year-old on spring break throwing around money from momma and daddy. The judgement demonstrated by Biden is just as impaired.
The waste doesn’t end with Green New Deal initiatives, however. A “paltry” $400 billion is earmarked for the care of the elderly and people with disabilities. A noble cause, for sure, but one that further entrenches the federal government into the lives of ordinary Americans. By definition that is called socialism. Biden and Dems call it infrastructure.
The infrastructure deception is in addition to the Covid relief plan previously considered in this space. That $1.9 trillion package was labeled an American Rescue Plan, despite billions intended for pet projects that had nothing to do with Covid relief. Buoyed by the success of that bit of deception, Democrats are at it again, with no end in sight.
Fool me once and shame on you; fool me twice and shame on me.
Which leads to another salient point—the success of Biden’s “infrastructure” plan, as with the Covid relief plan, is predicated on the gullibility of the American people. When lies and deceit are used to govern, the assumption is that voters lack the wisdom and discernment to make sound judgements at the ballot box. That point is open for debate and won’t be answered in any small measure until 2022. In the meantime, it’s an open marketplace of voter inducement, and Dems can basically have their way in national politics enabled by their control of Washington.
Meanwhile, some observers—including conservative national columnists who should know better—have attempted to write an obituary for the Republican party. That bit of misjudgment comes despite the fact that down-ballot Republicans had great success last November and Donald Trump garnered 74 million votes. It’s a dead party only in the minds of deluded liberals and pretend conservatives.
Yes, Republicans suffered resounding defeat on many fronts last year, but the ideals of conservatism and tenets of Republican ideology live loudly in the lives of the many who see the deceit being perpetrated by the likes of Biden and Pelosi. Many of those, one can presume, voted for Biden last November. Again, only time will tell.
When your entire campaign is built on the notion—dispelled here among other places—that centrist policies will guide the government, then a reckoning is sure to come when the reality of progressive madness hits the average American home. And it surely will between now and November of 2022, either with lost jobs, destroyed industries, runaway inflation, higher taxes, or fewer individual choices.
Mix in a heavy dose of hatred for Donald Trump—tempered with time—along with policy decisions cloaked in various misleading terms, and pretty soon people discern the need to go in another direction. It’s called voting.
In the meantime, will the real Lady Liberty PLEASE stand up.
Larry Cothren has worked as a writer and editor for more than three decades. He teaches at Hickory Ridge High School and can be reached at lgcothren@aol.com.