COLUMN: Biden administration reckless with the truth

A television gameshow popular for parts of six decades serves as a metaphor for the current political scene in this country. The premise of “To Tell the Truth” called for a panel of four celebrities to attempt to guess which of three participants held whatever job was described at the start of the show. The two who did not hold the aforementioned job were encouraged to use every measure of lie and deceit they could muster when questioned by members of the celebrity panel.

Essentially, the ability to lie and deceive was the key to success for the three participants, who were paid based on the wrong votes by the celebrity panel. The actual job holder was required to answer questions truthfully, however. The panel, near the end of the show, voted for one of the three they thought most likely to hold the job, based on that person’s ability to convincingly answer questions.

At the show’s end, the actual person would be asked to stand up, with several fakes taking place among the three contestants before the correct one stood.

The panel of three in today’s political world consists of Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Lady Liberty. For two of the three—Biden and Pelosi—to pretend to be the third—Lady Liberty—a heavy dose of old fashioned subterfuge is required. Lies and deceit litter the path to success, in other words.