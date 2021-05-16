COLUMN: Biden’s socialist agenda already leaving a mark

According to The Guardian, which calls it an “unprecedented trend,” many cities have actually followed through on defunding police departments. “More than 20 major cities have reduced police budgets in some form, and activists are fighting to ensure that is only the start,” states a headline on The Guardian’s website.

Even discounting the impact of reduced budgets, the constant portrayal of law officers as corrupt has produced predictable results.

A report issued by the Major Cities Chiefs Association shows that the rate of homicide and aggravated assault increased in nearly every major city last year. Overall, the number of murders increased by more than 32 percent, the number of aggravated assaults by more than 14 percent.

Notably, the number of officer deaths (including those related to Covid) in the line of duty is up 9 percent this year, according to a website called Officer Down Memorial Page. The number of officer deaths by gunfire, meanwhile, is up 28 percent.

Little wonder that law officers are retiring, outright quitting, or taking leaves in many cities.

While law enforcement is a complex issue, and reform may be needed on some levels, the current administration is too fixated on a radical agenda to focus on complicated societal problems.

Although a mere blip in the passage of time, 18 months until midterms may seem an eternity under the Biden administration.

Larry Cothren has worked as a writer and editor for more than three decades. He teaches at Hickory Ridge High School and can be reached at lgcothren@aol.com.