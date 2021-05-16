COLUMN: Biden’s socialist agenda already leaving a mark

Less than 18 months remain until voters make a statement on the direction the country is headed. Put another way, that’s nearly a year-and-a-half for the Biden administration to foul up the economy even more, to trample all over the energy sector, and to erode the morale and effectiveness of law enforcement.
Just four months into Radical Joe’s agenda and already we’re experiencing a profound impact on all of the above. Socialism apparently needs little time to make a lasting impression.
While Bernie Sanders and Alexander Ocasio-Cortez cheerlead every radical move—and insist it can be done without Republican support—the rest of us are left to suffer the consequences.
Given the infighting within the Republican party, with Liz Chaney’s ouster from leadership coinciding with a few prominent members threatening to form a third party, voter disenchantment with the Biden administration will have to outweigh Republican discord if the party of Lincoln is to curry needed favor with independent voters.
Here is a quick look at where we are just four months into a new presidential term, as the Biden administration strives to turn the other 49 states—or is it now 50?—into California.
Job Creation
Last week’s government report that the economy added 266,000 jobs in April fell at least a half-million short of predictions.
Even that bastion of progressive views, The New York Times, failed to put a positive spin on the weak jobs report. Nonetheless, the paper demonstrated its usual lack of insight in an article titled, “The Jobs Report: The Boom That Wasn’t: April’s anemic job creation was so out of line with what other indicators have suggested that it will take some time to unravel the mystery.”
Mystery? There’s no mystery involved in simple economics. It’s all about incentives. When the federal government increases unemployment benefits to the point where unemployed workers can actually stay at home and make more than he or she can in the workplace, then job creation will wane, predictably. Yes, it’s a multi-layered problem but one made worse by government policy.
Meanwhile, the Biden administration continues an attempt to convince the American people that recovery is on the way, that Radical Joe will lead us to the utopian promised land, where the federal government creates an untold number of jobs—particularly green energy jobs—and we can all live happily ever after.
The aforementioned Times article, however, draws a comparison to a similar situation:
“Back in 2010, the Obama administration introduced one of the more unfortunate economic messaging concepts of recent decades, announcing that a ‘Recovery Summer’ was underway. It became a punchline, because while the economy was expanding, Americans were still far worse off than they’d been before the 2008 recession, and improvement was coming very slowly.”
Before improvement marks the current economy, the hole could get much, much deeper, as demonstrated below.
Increased energy prices
Even before the recent problems with the Colonial Pipeline, which quickly created a shortage along much of the East Coast, the average American had experienced an increase in fuel costs. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, energy prices increased 13.2 percent in a one-year period from March of 2020 to March of 2021. That included a 22.5 percent increase in the price of gasoline for the same period, much of it since Biden’s inauguration.
This coincides with the Biden administration seeking to reduce the use of fossil fuels in an attempt to manage the climate. Recall that shutting down the Keystone XL Pipeline was one of Biden’s signature moves early on.
As this column as pointed out previously, whenever supply is restricted, or delivery is over-managed, then the price of goods is sure to trend upward. The shutting down of the XL Pipeline fits both categories. Again, simple economics.
With parts of the Green New Deal on the horizon, the cost of energy will likely increase and create a situation that will only grow worse for American consumers. Higher energy costs, however, mesh nicely with reducing fossil fuel usage while promoting alternate energy sources. High costs equal reduced consumption equals placated radicals—at least temporarily.
Meanwhile, the Bureau of Labor Statistics this week released data indicating the largest 12-month increase in the Consumer Price Index, 4.2 percent, since a 4.9 percent increase in 2008. The CPI is a key barometer of inflation.
With increased government interference in the marketplace, and pandemic-related problems in the supply chain for consumer goods and services, shortages occur. Mingled with the slow creep of inflation into the economy, the situation for the average American family may decline rapidly in coming months. This administration has already demonstrated its inability to handle those issues, and will, in fact, most likely exacerbate the problems. Did someone say Jimmy Carter redux? The Carter connection was previously addressed in this column on October 18 (“Dems no longer the party of Clinton or Obama”).
Crime on the upswing
In recent years the willingness of progressives to disparage the U.S. has been well documented, including incendiary comments by members of congress, such as California’s Maxine Waters and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.
Throughout the country, a common battle cry of protesters has been to defund the police, and in many cases rioters and looters have been allowed to pillage major cities. While it may be hard to lay all of this at the feet of the Biden administration, there has been little action, or even rhetoric from Biden, to ease tensions.
According to The Guardian, which calls it an “unprecedented trend,” many cities have actually followed through on defunding police departments. “More than 20 major cities have reduced police budgets in some form, and activists are fighting to ensure that is only the start,” states a headline on The Guardian’s website.
Even discounting the impact of reduced budgets, the constant portrayal of law officers as corrupt has produced predictable results.
A report issued by the Major Cities Chiefs Association shows that the rate of homicide and aggravated assault increased in nearly every major city last year. Overall, the number of murders increased by more than 32 percent, the number of aggravated assaults by more than 14 percent.
Notably, the number of officer deaths (including those related to Covid) in the line of duty is up 9 percent this year, according to a website called Officer Down Memorial Page. The number of officer deaths by gunfire, meanwhile, is up 28 percent.
Little wonder that law officers are retiring, outright quitting, or taking leaves in many cities.
While law enforcement is a complex issue, and reform may be needed on some levels, the current administration is too fixated on a radical agenda to focus on complicated societal problems.
Although a mere blip in the passage of time, 18 months until midterms may seem an eternity under the Biden administration.
Larry Cothren has worked as a writer and editor for more than three decades. He teaches at Hickory Ridge High School and can be reached at lgcothren@aol.com.