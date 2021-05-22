COLUMN: Driving Mr. Hugo: Precious times, a treasured experience

Every day at the nursing home, Hugo invited me into his sister's suite to make "small talk" with both of them.

Hugo's good-natured sister always asked Hugo emphatically, "What's new? Hugo, what is new?" So he and I told her about what was going on in the world, and in our own individual lives. Hugo brought necessities and delicious baked goods. He entertained his sister with some of their family's recent pictures. One picture, in particular, was of his six great grandchildren. Hugo was quite fond of all of the youngsters.

After entertaining Hugo's gracious sister, I drove him to other errands, such as the pharmacy, the bank, and the barber shop.

Hugo and I had several substantial conversations, especially while sometimes sitting in the late afternoon onset of rush hour traffic. Every few days, Hugo would share what his plans were for that evening. These activities always included his wife, and other married couples some of whom I had known.