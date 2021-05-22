COLUMN: Driving Mr. Hugo: Precious times, a treasured experience

I was asked to assist a kind, older gentleman, named Hugo, several years ago. Two friends were instrumental in arranging a short term summer job assignment for me. Hugo needed to be driven within 3-4 hours daily, to visit his sister, who resided in a nursing home. The job consisted of 14 consecutive afternoons, including both Saturdays and Sundays.
I had met Hugo before. Although I did not know him well, I was happy to reconnect with him, while helping him and his family out. I also became reacquainted with his wife. As a young woman, this was a positive learning experience.
Hugo was a quiet man, with a grandiose heart. He was always happy to see me, when I came to his front door.
Sometimes, after I was invited inside, I chatted with his wife, about community news, and interesting trivia pertinent to her native German culture. It was July, so Hugo's wife usually offered me a cold lemonade, or a soft drink.
Hugo was always dressed in Bermuda shorts and a shirt with a collar. I was dressed in designer jeans, or nice slacks, and colorful shirts, sometimes with a splash of sequins or rhinestones, and matching metallic-colored high heels. Hugo was comfortable in the passenger seat of my Toyota Celica. He didn't mind the sunroof or the open windows. My favorite local rock radio station (at a reasonable volume) didn't seem to bother him, either. Hugo's attitude was casual, and his schedule was flexible.
Every day at the nursing home, Hugo invited me into his sister's suite to make "small talk" with both of them.
Hugo's good-natured sister always asked Hugo emphatically, "What's new? Hugo, what is new?" So he and I told her about what was going on in the world, and in our own individual lives. Hugo brought necessities and delicious baked goods. He entertained his sister with some of their family's recent pictures. One picture, in particular, was of his six great grandchildren. Hugo was quite fond of all of the youngsters.
After entertaining Hugo's gracious sister, I drove him to other errands, such as the pharmacy, the bank, and the barber shop.
Hugo and I had several substantial conversations, especially while sometimes sitting in the late afternoon onset of rush hour traffic. Every few days, Hugo would share what his plans were for that evening. These activities always included his wife, and other married couples some of whom I had known.
On the 14th day, which was a Sunday, my work assignment was over. As I carefully steered into his driveway, I said to Hugo softly, "Goodbye, my new friend." He glanced back at me. His eyes expressed melancholia. When I got out of my Celica and opened the door for Hugo, he thanked me, and wished me well. Mutual sadness was in the afternoon air. As I slowly backed out of his driveway, he waved to me. To me, his wave was a gesture, that everything in his life would be okay. And it was, for quite some time.
In those two weeks, I enjoyed keeping Hugo and his sister company. My assignment was a growth experience. First, I learned that you don't truly know a person, by just meeting them, a few times, at a business meeting, or a religious social gathering. It takes time for an acquaintance to slowly transform into a friend. I became cognizant of how grateful some elders are, when young people listen attentively to their stories, or ask about their childhood or teenage years. Lastly, I became increasingly aware of a generation that I knew very little about.
Hugo, and his wife, Helga, passed away several years later, almost three weeks apart from each other. I took a dessert to their daughter, at her home. I wore my large "Hollywood" sunglasses, so that she couldn't see the tears running down my cheek. I was in a state of mourning, independent of anyone else.
The joyous memories of driving Hugo to primarily visit his sister, becoming better acquainted with his wife, and conversing with his sister, will always be a treasured experience on my highway of life.
Robyn writes about everyday people who have touched her in amazing ways. She enjoys time with her family, friends and pets.